VIDEO. Naturopath prosecuted for “illegal practice of medicine”: “Without him, my companion would have escaped”

Miguel B. will be fixed this Friday afternoon. This 44-year-old naturopath, who works between Paris and Cachan (Val-de-Marne), is being prosecuted for “illegal practice of medicine” after the death of one of his patients with testicular cancer. In particular, he risks one year in prison. Adept “eating raw”, vegetable juices and fasting, he lavished, for weeks, his advice on nutrition, to Paul (Editor’s note: the first name has been changed). The latter, resistant to the idea of ​​treating himself with conventional medicine, relied on Miguel B.’s “health protocol”. He died at the end of 2018, at the age of 41. His partner, Camille (Editor’s note: the first name has been changed), decided to file a complaint a few weeks later. She accuses the naturopath in particular of having dissuaded his companion from “going to see the doctor”, from following chemotherapy, and describes an incredibly strict diet, made in particular of fasts and purges. Following this complaint, an investigation was opened for “manslaughter” and “illegal practice of medicine”.



It is ultimately for this sole reason that Miguel B. appeared in early September before the Paris court. “It is incredible to say that he practices illegally as a doctor when he has voluntarily deviated from classical medicine to exercise his activity as a naturopath,” said Me Guillaume Martine, lawyer of Miguel B., shortly before the trial. Regarding his credentials, there is no doubt that he holds a doctorate in molecular medicine from Harvard. Afterwards, we can discuss equivalences, but my client has nothing to reproach himself with. He also does not feel responsible for the death of his patient. What it offers is not a treatment that cures cancer, but a method to strengthen the body… ”.