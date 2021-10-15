Volcanic eruption in La Palma: 4.5 on the Richter scale, the biggest earthquake since the start of the crisis recorded last night

The Cumbre Vieja volcano erupted on September 19. Since then, the impressive lava flows have fascinated the whole world but also ravaged the island of La Palma.

More than 7,000 residents were evacuated and 1,500 buildings destroyed.

As the volcanic crisis ends with its 4e week, impossible to say when it will stop, while scientists want to be rather pessimistic on the subject.

Rocks that are 2 million years old

A disaster literally extraordinary which offers exceptional images and new phenomena. The latest, the volcano spits out marine rocks 2 million years old according to Spanish researchers.





On the island of La Palma, the seismic activity is still intense with 50 tremors every night. Last night, precisely, a earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale was recorded (clearly felt but causing little damage). This is the most important recorded since the start of the volcanic crisis.