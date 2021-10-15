Volcanic eruption in La Palma: impressive lava “tsunami” from Cumbre Vieja hits the island again

An impressive lava flow has erupted at high speed from Cumbre Vieja, this volcano that has erupted for several weeks in La Palma. The images are likely to mark the history of the Canary Island.

The situation in La Palma is far from stabilizing. As the lava gains ground and animals find themselves trapped, a new flow occurred this Friday, October 15.

Located north of the crater of Cumbre Vieja, this lava flow just took a turn enough spectacular.

Images immortalized on Twitter by Involcan, the Volcanological Institute of the Canaries, shows how much molten lava fast forward. It is a real “tsunami “fire that escapes from the volcano, only a few meters from a house. The intensity of volcanic activity on the island does not appear to subside in the next few days.





A double seismic swarm

Thursday morning, the island’s seismic activity continued to intensify. A magnitude 4.4 earthquake was located in Mazo, one of the largest since the eruption began. According to the geologist of IGN, the geographical institute of Spain, Rosa Mateos, this activity is similar to “seismic swarms”, a succession of earthquakes that occur in a given place over several days.

A phenomenon directly linked to two reservoirs of magma which “expel rock and generate earthquakes” according to him. Activity on the island is still very high as shown in the pictures below of a collapsing house under the power of the lava flow.