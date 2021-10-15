VPN: unsurprisingly, some publishers pay for comparison sites

Do you know the Kape company? This VPN publisher has several big names in the industry, including Express VPN and CyberGhost VPN. An article from the site Restore Privacy teaches us that it now pays for VPN ranking sites in order to promote its own products. We take a look back at the unusual history of this company, which began as a… malware distributor.

Picture: Kape.

Originally called Crossrider, Kape was founded by Israeli billionaire Teddy Sagi. Without going into details, just remember that he made a fortune thanks to casino software, has already served time for fraud and saw his name appear in the “Panama Papers” affair. The co-founder of the company is Koby Menachemi, a former Israeli secret service. Crossrider started out by distributing browser malware through program installers. Once in place, these redirected user navigation to partners.

If this activity lasted until 2019, the company began to take an interest in the VPN sector in 2017 by buying CyberGhost for $ 10 million. In 2018, Crossrider changed its name to Kape in order to create a new image and distance itself from its past business. In a blog post, CyberGhost’s CEO clearly explains that the company’s previous business model was quite far from security:





While CyberGhost focused on privacy and security from day one, Crossrider started out as a company that distributed browser extensions and developed advertising products. Quite the opposite of what we used to do.

Between 2018 and 2021, Kape then bought Zenmate VPN ($ 5 million), Private Internet Access (127 million) and more recently ExpressVPN (936 million). Note also that Intego with its anti-virus joined Kape in July 2018. These VPN software are well-known names in the field, and if we have not tested them, it seems difficult to recommend them given previous activities of the group. The article of Restore Privacy Moreover, it illustrates the concerns of customers, canceling their subscriptions for fear that Kape’s bad practices could jeopardize their security.

Screenshot of the Wizcase website. Kape’s products are on the podium.

This year, the company also purchased several VPN buying guide sites, such as vpnMentor and Wizcase. Unsurprisingly, the rankings were greatly upset after the acquisitions in order to place the group’s flagship products at the top of the podium. This is not wasted money: in September 2021, these two sites attracted more than 6.1 million Internet users. In short, be wary in your search for VPN: you can never quite know who is behind what.