washing machine water test results revealed

No trace of blood or urine was detected. Which calls into question Cédric Jubillar’s version according to which he had to wash the duvet because his dog had urinated on it.

Taken on December 17, 2020, the day after the disappearance of Delphine Jubillar in Cagnac-les-Mines (Tarn), the water from the washing machine that Cédric Jubillar, the husband of the disappeared, turned on the day of the facts, has been analyzed, reports La Dépêche du Midi .

This washing machine is currently at the heart of the investigations: when the gendarmes arrived at the Jubillar’s home on December 16, they discovered Cédric Jubillar in the process of “trigger a washing machine“In which is”the duvet of the bed on which Delphine Jubillar slept“, Had indicated during a conference the public prosecutor of Toulouse. Depending on the version of Cedric Jubillar, it was necessary to wash this duvet because “his dog had urinated on it», Reported to the Figaro his lawyer, Me Jean-Baptiste Alary.





Yet, according to information from The Dispatch, if the water test results of this washing machine revealed that there was no trace of blood, the report also states that there was no trace of urine. “This conclusion does not contradict what Cédric Jubillar has said from the start., estimate from the Figaro Me Alary, in the report, the experts say they do not find a trace of urine, but they open the question by saying that, even if the water would have contained urine, it is not certain that they could have detected its trace, the machine containing a lot of water“. Moreover, according to the penalist, the experts “were perhaps looking for traces of urine not of canine but human origin, in order to see if a person, mechanically asphyxiated, could not automatically have relaxed. But they found nothing and it has not been demonstrated.“

Two days before the examining magistrate

This report comes as Cédric Jubillar should be heard tomorrow for the first time by the examining magistrate. According to our information, the hearing should last all day and “only part of the questions will be asked to Cédric Jubillar», We are told. The second part of this interrogation should take place on December 3, according to information from the Figaro. A period during which Cédric Jubillar would be kept in isolation, informs us his lawyer, who specifies that he wants to again demand release.

Despite extensive searches, the 33-year-old nurse has still not been found, ten months after her mysterious disappearance. Her husband was indicted on June 18 for “murder of a spouse” and is currently in pre-trial detention.

