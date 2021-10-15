Waze’s new feature to soothe you

For users of Waze, car journeys should no longer be synonymous with stress, pressure and tension. The driving assistance mobile application indeed incorporates a new feature allowing you to stay calm at the wheel.

The timing of the launch of this new feature is perfect, because on October 10, we celebrated International Mental Health Day. Even though many of us are not aware of it, traveling by car is the cause of many stressful situations. It is indeed difficult to remain calm when you have to queue at the toll booth or stay several tens of minutes in traffic jams. The company behind Waze is aware of this. So, in addition to ensuring that the routes indicated to users of the navigation application are smooth, Google now allows them to relax on the road.

Unsplash Credits

The firm has forged a partnership allowing it to integrate Headspace into the application. And there is something to avoid mental disorders related to urban or suburban traffic.





Find more fun on the road

As a sign of Waze’s commitment to tackling road stress, the instructions they can get with Headspace are formulated by Eve Lewis Prieto. The latter is none other than the director of meditation at Heaspace. She is also a mindfulness teacher. Headspace can thus be defined as a feature of meditation and mindfulness. Its integration with Waze is linked to the world’s number one search engine growing awareness of the need to help drivers experience pleasure on the road.

The feature gives you the option to choose between 5 equally positive moods. Depending on your needs, therefore, you can activate an open, happy, luminous, hopeful or conscious atmosphere. The new feature even helps you experience a feeling of great lightness by changing the icon of the car to that of a hot air balloon.

A much better experience

Headspace is one way to make the driving experience with Waze even better. Other proof? For the musical atmosphere, drivers have the choice between Spotify content and Headspace content which is accessible via the audio player of the application.

To enjoy all the possibilities offered by the new addition, just press MyWaze and then choose “Drive with Headspace”. Note however that the theme is only offered in a limited edition in the following languages: Spanish, French, English and Portuguese. From now on, drivers who use Waze will be able to get rid of unnecessary emotions that do not allow their senses to make them feel the pleasure of walking on the asphalt.







