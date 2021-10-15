we finally know when the end will be broadcast

As the manga has just ended, Attack on Titan will soon unveil its conclusion on the small screen.

A real phenomenon in bookstores, the saga The attack of the Titans has just delivered its conclusion on paper. The manga, written and drawn by Hajime Isayam, ended after 34 volumes of clashes between humans and colossi on Wednesday, October 13. This literary conclusion will also invest our screens, through the animated series broadcast on Wakanim. In simulcast on the VOD platform, this second part of season 4 will be broadcast from January 9. To celebrate the end of the adventure, the platform shared the first images of these final episodes.

For those who would have missed the phenomenon The attack of the Titans, the series and the manga narrate the adventures of Eren Jäger, in a world where Humanity lives surrounded by immense walls to protect themselves from gigantic creatures: the Titans. The story tells of the fight led by humanity to conquer its territories, by discovering the origins of the titans.

Get Ready: Attack on Titan Season Finale Part 2: January 9 in Japan! https://t.co/3plHh6Hlhz

– Wakanim (@Wakanim) October 13, 2021

Bloody and epic, the different sequences presented in the video above herald a large-scale spectacle. Fans should have it for their own account, even if the last burst of episodes was far from having convinced the whole assembly. It was mainly the animation, provided by MAPPA, which had aroused strong reactions. As a reminder, it was Wit Studio that was in charge of development before the last season and this change of dairy was not really to the taste of all spectators.

A butcher’s shop announced?

While readers of the manga already have a little idea of ​​how the plot will end, even though the series may choose to deviate from its core element a bit, the first images in this teaser aren’t exactly encouraging. for the main characters. Will Eren succeed in carrying out his plan?

See you on January 9th to discover this grand finale. On Netflix, fans of the anime have a bit of a delay since only the first three seasons are available. The platform has not indicated when the last episodes will be available.