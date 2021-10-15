“We have survived many emotional Cape Horns”

Between Antoine de Caunes and Daphné Roulier, it’s love always! The two lovebirds, who passed the ring on in 2007, also became parents to Jules a year later. In his book Perso, which appears this Thursday, October 14 at Sonatine, the one who had replayed Les Deschiens in the Replay show obviously thought of his half to whom he had already made a beautiful declaration of love to our microphone in 2020.

In chapter A D …, the one who had publicly balanced the issue of José Garcia mentions in particular the Greek origins of Daphné Roulier, whose ancestors are at the origin of maieutics, sirtaki, medicine, democracy or even Olympic Games. “It was not, however, by excelling in any of the categories raised that I managed to make her succumb to my charm and, many years later, I still cannot explain it to myself,” he writes. Before confiding how much he admires her: “I watch her face the storms with the determination of an Ulysses, advancing like a valiant little soldier in the face of all the adversities that a woman meets in the middle of her existence: the passage of time, male condescension, a profession whose exercise is shrinking like sorrow, the worry of not finding its place in social play, the violence of professional relationships, the whims of health, those of a growing child , fidelity to principles, to an attitude – in short, to a moral “.





And Antoine de Caunes (…)

