we know the numbers that will make you win (or almost)

It is well known: 100% of the winners tried their luck. But this time around, the statistics might just be in your favor.

The EuroMillions jackpot is once again put into play this Friday evening: there are 220 million euros to be won. Accustomed to games, or novices will therefore rush (again) to tobacco press offices in the hope of buying the winning ticket. However, the odds could discourage more than one: you have a one in … 139 million chance of hitting the jackpot.

Clearly, you have a better chance of being struck by lightning than of winningEuroMillions, you are also more likely to have twins twice in your life, to be born on February 29, to be hit by an asteroid or to have 6 fingers on one hand.

In France, 75% of the big winners are men, 26% are already retired when they win the jackpot. And they’re basically in those areas.

And the winning combination is …

First option: if you have a romantic soul, bet on luck … by checking your favorite numbers. These are obviously important dates in your life such as when you met your partner.

Second option: leave it to chance for you, using a flash grid. For those who do not know, this is an automatic and random filling: this is the case of 4 grids filled in France in 10.





Third option: some players replay numbers from previous flash … as they did not fall. Others trust sites that give you the most anticipated numbers.

Finally, you can use the method of Stefan Mandel, a Romanian mathematician. A method based on a very technical probability table which is divided into 3 steps: you must first calculate the number of possible combinations, then find lotteries where the jackpot is “three times greater than the number of possible combinations”, then, last step, surround yourself with accomplices to buy a lottery grid for each possible combination. It takes a lot of money to invest … and then you have to share the jackpot. But it works: he claims to have won 14 times already.

Does it really work?

But what we also know is that the numbers obviously have some habits during the draws: the Française des Jeux regularly publish statistics concerning the list of numbers that fall most often.

But all this would only be to excite the appetite of players, cools us Emmanuel Lechypre, RMC economics specialist. During “Apolline Matin”, he explained: