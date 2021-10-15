what exceptions to the end of free PCR and antigen tests?

A health worker performs a Covid-19 screening test in Nantes, in January 2021. LOÏC VENANCE / AFP

Since March 2020, France has carried out more than 150 million Covid-19 screening tests, according to estimates from the Ministry of Health. With the extension, in August, of the conditions of use of the health pass, some 6 million weekly tests were performed, and about 3.5 million are still performed today every week.

These tests were until then fully covered by Medicare, with or without a prescription. As the Prime Minister, Jean Castex, confirmed it September 26, tests “Of comfort” screening tests for Covid-19 will no longer be reimbursed from Friday, October 15. “It is no longer legitimate to pay for excessive comfort tests at the expense of taxpayers”, said the Prime Minister, in an interview with Echoes.

Read also: Article reserved for our subscribers In Europe, the practice of screening for Covid-19 differs from one country to another

100% coverage of these diagnostic tests cost Medicare around 2.6 billion euros in 2020, according to the Social Security financing bill for 2022. In 2021, 6.2 billion euros have still been budgeted and 1.6 billion for 2022. “The logic is to reimburse the tests linked to genuinely medical reasons, and to continue to encourage people to be vaccinated”, insisted Mr. Castex, outlining the scenarios where they will continue to be reimbursed.

What tests are used to obtain a health pass?

The RT-PCR tests and the antigenic tests will always make it possible to generate a health pass, within the current limit of a validity period of seventy-two hours, as well as a complete vaccination schedule or a certificate of recovery.

However, if it was previously possible to obtain a health pass thanks to a self-test carried out under the supervision of a health professional, this will no longer be the case as of Friday. Self-tests – performed without supervision – remain accessible for individual monitoring purposes, but they do not provide access to the health pass.

Read also Article reserved for our subscribers Self-test, an additional tool for screening for Covid-19 in France

In which cases will they remain supported?

According to our estimates, less than 10% of the population in France will be affected by the end of free testing. Indeed, these will always be supported:





if you are vaccinated;

if you are not, but you have a medical prescription for less than 48 hours;

if you are identified as a contact case by Medicare;

if you are a minor;

if you can present proof of contraindication to vaccination or a certificate of recovery;

if you must be taken care of in a health establishment for an operation or hospitalization – the medical prescription must mention the date of entry into care;

if you participate in a collective screening campaign, organized by regional health agencies or in schools – in the case, in particular, of young adults attending high school.

In addition, these new rules have been adapted in the overseas territories, which were recently faced with a fourth wave of contamination on an unprecedented scale. Thus, in Martinique, Guadeloupe and Guyana, the end of free testing will not be effective until the state of health emergency is lifted, currently set for November 15. In Mayotte, the tests remain free, with no end date for the moment, “Given the fragility of the local screening system”, specifies the Ministry of Health.

What supporting documents should I bring to benefit from a free test?

To benefit from the coverage of screening tests, it will now be necessary to present proof. This can be a certificate of vaccination, contraindication to vaccination, or recovery from SARS-CoV-2 infection. An identity document will be requested from minors.

Otherwise, proof of risky contact issued by Medicare or a medical prescription of less than forty-eight hours can also claim free testing.

How much does screening cost?

From Friday, those who do not meet the criteria for free will have to pay for their tests. The prices remain the same as those currently supported by Medicare. They vary according to the type of test, the professional who performs it, the day and the place where it is carried out.

Read also: Article reserved for our subscribers The statistical surprises of screening tests

For an RT-PCR test carried out in a medical biology laboratory, the basic price is 44 €. The antigenic tests carried out in pharmacies will be invoiced 25 € during the week, and 30 € on Sunday. In the laboratory, these will cost 22 €.

Nurses, doctors, midwives, dentists and physiotherapists are also authorized to perform antigenic screening tests.

Our selection of articles on the health pass See more See less