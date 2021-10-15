What “Squid Game” on Netflix Says About South Korean Society

TV SERIES – An unequal society, marked by households riddled with debt and struggling to access healthcare. These few words could have been taken from the summary of a documentary on South Korea in 2021. They nevertheless illustrate the intrigue of the “Squid Game” series. This fiction has had the biggest start in Netflix history since it went online on September 17. 456 candidates compete to the death to win 30 million euros to pay off their debts and get a new start in life. But beyond its incredible violence, the program evokes real ills in South Korean society. Frédéric Ojardias can attest to this. Arrived in Seoul in 2004, he spent 16 years of his life in Korea, including a decade as a correspondent for RFI, Radio France and the newspaper “La Croix”. He was a direct witness to the changes in society, the same ones that are recounted in “Squid Game”. For The HuffPost he agreed to analyze the series in the video at the top of the article. Debt-Ridden Households, Like Seong Gi-hun (# 456)

netflix screenshot Unemployed and over-indebted, Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) is condemned to live with his mother.

The 456 candidates for the macabre “squid game” are all in debt. Loans that reach record levels and that they will never be able to repay. “It’s very easy to get into debt in South Korea and the consequence is that the household debt ratio has completely exploded”, explains the author of the book. “The South Koreans” (Henry Dougier workshops). They borrow from the biggest banks, they open their store, it doesn’t work and they still have to repay their loan. “And to repay, they go into debt again, no longer with banks, but with usurers who are sometimes linked to the mafia. And this is the start of a downward spiral. ” In “Squid Game”, Seong Gi-hun (n ° 456) finds himself in this situation and his creditors are on his trail.s when he wins at horse races. With the daily HuffPost newsletter, receive the most important news and the best articles of the day by email. Find out more South Korean household debt increased by 30 billion euros between April and June 2021 to reach a record figure of 1.312 billion euros, almost the equivalent of the country’s GDP. By way of comparison, French households are indebted “only ‘up to 67% of GDP in 2021, according to data from the Banque de France. The absence of “safety nets”

netflix screenshot Seong Gi-hun’s mother cannot afford to pay for her foot surgery and gives up the idea of ​​treating herself.

Jobless and in debt, Seong Gi-hun finds himself living on the hooks of his elderly mother who continues to work to support herself. The latter suffers from diabetes and must be operated on urgently on the foot. But she doesn’t have the money to pay for the health costs. “In South Korean society, if you take a wrong step, you can very quickly lose everything and find yourself caught in a spiral of debt. There is no ‘safety net’ to allow people to get their heads out of the water in celebration and suddenly these impacts the whole family ”, continues Frédéric Ojardias, pointing to a less efficient unemployment insurance system. than that of France. To this must also be added the fact that the South Koreans must put their hands in their pockets in the event of a health problem. Their medical expenditure reached 30% of South Korea’s total health expenditure in 2019. Against only 9% for France, according to OECD data. “THEhe problem with South Korean social security is that it is not sufficiently developed and that if you are not covered properly with a mutual health insurance, you can really be at the mercy of an illness and this is a problem that unfortunately many Koreans have known: we will go into debt to pay hospital costs and that means that the children will perhaps not go to university because it is very expensive (€ 4,200 for a year in the bachelor’s cycle on average, editor’s note). The disease can impact a family over several generations. ” The difficult integration of North Koreans, like Kang Sae-byeok (n ° 067)

netflix screenshot Kang Sae-byeok (Jung Ho-yeon) is forced to participate in the “squid game” to be able to pay the smugglers who will bring his relatives across the border

Another point raised and not the least, the question of North Korea. Director Hwang Dong-hyeok has chosen to feature the character of Kang Sae-byeok (no 067). This North Korean immigrant has crossed the border with her little brother and scrambles to help her parents do the same, but she faces the greed of the smugglers. She takes part in the “squid game” to raise enough money to pay them. “I found it quite cool that the series talks about this problem and the plight of the many North Korean refugees in the south,” explains Frédéric Ojardias. “These refugees use smugglers who they pay more and more to bring their relatives to the south because the border is more and more controlled.”

The series also shows the integration difficulties faced by these North Koreans, often accused of being spies. Kang Sae-byeok is also nicknamed the “North Korean Joan of Arc” by the gangster Jang Deok-su (n ° 101). “They are considered a bit of second-class citizens by the South Koreans who are suspicious of them. They are immediately recognizable by their accent and many wonder about their true intentions. North Koreans have more difficulty in finding work because of the ostracism of which they are victims. ” Shame of failure, as for Cho Sang-woo (# 218)

netflix screenshot Cho Sang-woo (Park Hae-soo) refuses to admit to his mother that he is in debt so as not to hurt her and prefers to run away.

At first glance, one might wonder what Cho Sang-woo (# 218) is doing in this very political series. This graduate of the prestigious Seoul National University is dressed in a very chic suit … But he drags behind him a mountain of debt. This head of an investment team bet on bad investments and subsequently squandered his clients’ money. Reason why he is wanted for the police. He then decides to lie to his own mother, using the excuse of a business trip to the United States, rather than admitting to her that he is ruined. In neighboring Japan, we talk about the phenomenon of “evaporated”. Each year, around 100,000 people disappear without leaving the slightest trace after being laid off, in particular. “In Korea, there is crazy pressure on young people to succeed and children after compulsory school are enrolled in evening classes which can last until very late. Everyone tries to enter university, because behind it is the assurance of success in life. There are very strong social expectations. In the case of this character, he is consumed with the shame of having failed. Ihave a vivid memory of a Korean friend who preferred not to see her friends during the time she was unemployed, because she was ashamed and felt excluded. ” A feeling of shame which also explains (in part) the fact that South Korea has the highest suicide rate among OECD countries (24.7 per 100,000 people in 2018), ahead of Japan and the United States. United. Growing inequalities “Squid Game” shows the gulf that exists between this over-indebted working class who is fighting in the arena and the ultra-rich, represented in the series by the VIPs, who come to revel in the show in the gallery. A violent social satire, but interesting to analyze. “Korea was still a poor country until the 1970s and 1980s, then experienced a sudden development that benefited everyone until the late 1990s”, analyzes the former RFI correspondent in Seoul. In economics, the Gini coefficient is considered a benchmark statistic for measuring the rate of inequality within a population. And the data shared by the IMF in 2020 in its “Global Outlook and Policies” report was not very good for South Korea.. According to data from the international body, “the land of the morning calm” was the OECD country where inequality had increased the most since 1990.

LES ECHOS / IMF Unlike France, South Korea has failed to prevent rising inequalities since 1990.

“For many economists, the Asian financial crisis of the late 1990s was the starting point for social and economic problems. The debt ratio is increasing, as is the suicide rate, and inequalities are appearing. ” A subject already addressed in a masterpiece of South Korean cinema, the essential “Parasite” by Bong Joon-ho, Palme d’Or 2019. The case of Ali Abdul, Pakistani migrant (n ° 199)

netflix screenshot Indian actor Anupam Tripathi plays Ali Abdul, a character who represents migrant workers in “Squid Game”.