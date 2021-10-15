Photo credits: Bestimage

Amel Bent feels more “Alive” than ever. Driven by the success of his singles “Until the end” with Imen Es or “Le chant des colombes”, his new album entered number one in sales in France this week. A first in the artist’s career, and a fine proof of the bond that still unites him to the public after the commercial failure of his latest records “Instinct” (2014) and “Demain” (2019). Invited in the show “We remake the TV” this weekend on RTL, Amel Bent recalled how fragile the notion of success was, and in particular in a music industry where nothing is taken for granted. I have [parfois] flicker. At the start, when I signed up emotionally and philosophically with this artist’s life, I knew there was going to be some terrible downs. Limit, until that happened, I wasn’t even enjoying success. Obviously, aat the case for the greatest artists in the world, we know that is going to happen to us. If we don’t think so (…) it’s because we terribly lack humility considers the singer, plagued by frequent questioning: This is the story of my life gnawing doubt. I chose the most uncertain profession on earth .

“Why do we need to go read them?”

If she has seen many doors close in front of her, Amel Bent defines herself as a war having always believed in his good canvas. But life in the spotlight is not easy for someone who, from the start of her career and even today, has been the target of violent criticism about her weight or negative comments about her role as a coach. in “The Voice”. To the point that she is still affected. I have completely erased Twitter since season 9 of “The Voice”, the season with Lara Fabian (…) because it is not normal. What we can read is not normal. It’s not healthy Judge Amel Bent, who struggles to understand the surge of hatred on social networks and even less why she can not help but pay attention: It is I who have a problem wanting to want to read a. Why do we need to say and write these things is one thing, but why do we need to go read them? I can’t read it, I don’t want to burden myself. In addition, I am anxious, so even if I have the impression that it did not touch me, in fact, has brought me back incongruous moments. I am giving my daughters to eat and I am rethinking a sentence … I do not want it to come and spoil me. I don’t even want to waste a second for atrocities .

“Sometimes they’re right. That’s who’s up.”

However, Amel Bent recognizes it: there are critiques which are constructive and which can provide valuable advice to improve as a person and an artist. Except that she doesn’t necessarily want to read them either. It’s not just haters. There are people who have opinions that they argue. Sometimes they’re right. Who’s doing sh ***! They say the truths but you don’t want to! I have to listen to the truths of my mother, my sister, my husband, my daughters and in addition I must go and get the opinion of a billion strangers who will tell me that this , what has? Even if they are right, I don’t want to! she admits frankly. This is the reason why his Twitter account, followed by 2.9 million subscribers, is managed by his entourage: It’s my management that has the codes but I am not going there (…) I give them the important information and the next meetings but I do not want to read the discussions, the comments, the sh * t. got me up . The message has passed!