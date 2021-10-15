what we know about the profile of the decapitated retiree and her alleged murderer

A septuagenarian was found beheaded in her house in Agde on Wednesday, October 13. A suspect was taken into custody Thursday evening.

On Wednesday October 13, the lifeless body of a 77-year-old former teacher was discovered at her home, her head close to the body. Concerned about his mother’s lack of response to his calls, the victim’s son alerted the police, the prosecutor said. This Thursday, a man was taken into custody. At the home, no sign of a break-in was detected, making investigators think that the victim probably knew his torturer.

The victim was unknown to the police and the judiciary: she never lodged a complaint and her name does not appear in any criminal proceedings. The latter, Evelyne K., would have lost her husband two years ago, reports Free noon . Both were boat enthusiasts, according to the regional daily. Originally from Gentilly, Évelyne would have moved to Agde, in Hérault, since the death of her husband, indicates France 3 Occitanie.





Regarding the main suspect who was taken into custody yesterday, the public prosecutor of Béziers Raphaël Balland indicated that it was a 51-year-old man. According to information from France 3, the man reportedly went to the pensioner’s home to “do odd jobs», Which would explain the absence of break-in. The man, who is said to be from Maubeuge, in Hauts-de-France, was quickly arrested thanks to the theft and the use of the victim’s credit card, reports the site Metropolitan.

An autopsy of the body of the victim, entrusted to the forensic institute of Montpellier, was scheduled for Thursday, October 14. The investigation was entrusted to the Montpellier judicial police.