what’s new for Impish Indri?

Available in beta for several weeks, Ubuntu 21.10 has officially launched. The distribution supported by Canonical is making quite a few changes at the end of the year, in particular adopting the GNOME 40 desktop environment and its brand new operation based on horizontal scrolls.

Purists will probably regret not having access to GNOME 41. They will nevertheless console themselves by taking advantage of some applications taken from this new version: GNOME Disks, System Monitor or even Agenda. Note in passing that the calendar application now supports the .ICS format. Other GNOME-stamped software is supplied in version 40 “only”.





Canonical has also slightly revised the graphic aspect of its flagship distribution with the default Yaru Light theme. The dock now displays a separator between favorite apps and those in use. By the way, the recycle bin is definitely integrated into the dock. The latter is also adapted to the new horizontal operation of GNOME 40.

Under the hood, Ubuntu 21.10 adopts the Linux 5.13 kernel. In addition to extended support for modern hardware such as Apple M1 chips, this kernel offers a new security module named Landlock and improves support for AMD graphics cards. Finally, we will note the possibility of using Wayland by default, even with NVIDIA proprietary drivers.

On the pre-installed software side, Ubuntu 21.10 comes by default Firefox in the form of Snap. However, the DEB package remains accessible in the repositories if you wish. As usual, Canonical will also provide us with LibreOffice 7.2 and Thunderbird 91 by default.