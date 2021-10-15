When Microsoft traded in the Xbox’s AMD processor for Intel at the very last minute

20 years later, the designer of the first Xbox returned to a sensitive moment in his career: when Microsoft swapped the AMD processor for the Xbox for Intel at the very last minute.

It has been 20 years since the events took place, there is certainly time limit. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and The Rock (Dwayne Johnson) unveiled the Xbox. 20 years later, new revelations allow us to better understand what happened that day.

AMD discovered it all on stage

It was January 7, 2001, at the time Microsoft's consoles were announced at CES in Las Vegas. Everyone was seated in the room to experience the first Xbox. That day, AMD engineers were in the front row. They had helped tremendously with the design of the early prototypes for the new console, however things did not go as planned.





Indeed, Bill Gates announced in front of everyone that the Xbox would be equipped with an Intel processor. 20 years later, Seamus Blackley – the creator of the Xbox – returned to this precise moment. It was not a decision on his part to work with Intel, it was a political decision on the part of Microsoft executives. Obviously, this announcement surprised a lot of fashion, especially AMD which thought it was Microsoft’s partner.

As we approach @Xbox 20th, I feel a need, once again, to apologize for the literal last second, @AMD engineers-who-helped-us-make-the-prototype-boxes-sitting-in-the-front-row-for-the-announcement switch to an Intel CPU. It was Andy calling Bill. Not me. @LisaSu I beg mercy. – Seamus Blackley (@SeamusBlackley) October 12, 2021

Seamus Blackley will never forget the broken down faces of AMD engineers as he and Bill Gates announced the Intel-based Xbox, as he explains on Twitter twenty years later.

Fortunately, after switching from an Intel processor to PowerPC with the Xbox 360, Microsoft has been using an AMD processor since 2013 and the Xbox One. It is also AMD that we find today in the Xbox Series X.