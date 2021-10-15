“When my grandfather realized I was gay he told me I was the shame of the family and kicked me out”

Yahoo has launched a brand new show called Convictions. After a first episode devoted to Pierre Palmade, it is now Christophe Beaugrand’s turn to answer Alexandre Delpérier’s questions and to evoke, all in sincerity, his struggles, his homosexuality and above all the fatherhood which has turned his life upside down. … for the best.

Christophe Beaugrand is a fulfilled man. Journalist and radio and television host, the host of “Ninja Warrior” is a man of many talents. And if his professional career is in good shape, his personal life is just as much. Crazy in love with Ghislain Gerin since 2011, he said yes to him in 2018, at the town hall of the 8th arrondissement of Paris, in the company of their relatives. Their happiness reached its apotheosis in 2019, when Christophe Beaugrand and Ghislain Gerin became dads for the first time, after having resorted to surrogacy in the United States. Their son, Valentin, changed their life and became their ray of sunshine. Moreover, the host who seduces the French has decided to deliver on the joys of fatherhood in a book with the unequivocal name: “Fils à papa (s)”, published this Thursday, October 7 by Plon editions. On the occasion of this outing, Christophe Beaugrand spoke openly to Alexandre Delpérier’s microphone to Convictions, the newest show from Yahoo.

A terrible rejection

During this interview, Christophe Beaugrand answered, without filter and with emotion, the questions of Alexandre Delpérier. First of all, Valentine’s dad looked back on his youth, and on the awareness of his “little difference“, as he called it.”Very early on, I felt at home this small difference because I was more attracted to boys, rather than girls.He said. And even though the 44-year-old presenter was silent, his mother realized it. She actually had one of the best reactions her son could have hoped for. Understandable and caring, the mother did everything to support her son. “What’s great is that she took the step to go see a shrink so as not to risk hurting me, pointing me“, revealed the journalist, not without pride with regard to the one who gave birth to him, before adding:”I was lucky that I was rejected a little. “

If a large part of his family supported him, he nevertheless faced a terrible rejection from his paternal grandfather. “I had a rejection when I was a student in Bordeaux, in a journalism school“, he started, before continuing:”I lived with my grandparents. When my grandfather realized I was gay, he told me I was the shame of the family. And he kicked me out …“And if the years have passed, this man has never accepted the choices of his grandson, even during the funeral of his son, who died at the age of 53, when Christophe Beaugrand was only 24. . Despite the grief and the outstretched hand of his grandson, he has “turned on his heels“and he did him”never spoke“. A reaction that still marks him today, even if he managed to find a certain peace, thanks to the support, solidarity and love of all the other members of his family.





Whitney, the woman who bore their child

Christophe Beaugrand has always dreamed of only one thing, to found a family. “I couldn’t imagine my life without starting a family“, he confided. Then to add:”It was something essential to my development. The culmination of something in life …“And as he humorously explained, it is ironically thanks to”Francois Fillon“that he decided to take the plunge with her husband. During a debate, the politician explained that he wanted to ban adoptions for same-sex couples and make it impossible to recognize children born to surrogacy.”There was a fear“, recalled the reporter,”they risked taking it away from me and there, Ghislain said: ‘We have to go now.’“The former presenter of” Secret Story “has also specified that it is for this reason that a chapter of his book is entitled”Thank you François Fillon“.

After this discussion, the two men decided to take matters into their own hands and turn their dream into reality. As he explains to Alexandre Delpérier, they contacted an agency in the United States to use surrogacy. But contrary to popular belief, it is actually women who choose the couples with whom they want to embark on this life adventure. This is a surrogacy, called “ethics“.

The first meeting with the mother who carried their child will remain etched in her memory. “I remember after the conversation we had with Whitney, we thought, ‘She’s great, that’s what we want to do this with.’“Between them, it was like love at first sight and the feeling immediately passed. In addition, Christophe Beaugrand wanted to restore a truth. Surrogate mothers are not paid. Women who agree to bear a child are not in any way. case in need. Nevertheless, they do perceive a “compensation“.

When the announcement of his future paternity appeared in the media, Christophe Beaugrand read all kinds of criticism about him, but also against Whitney … Attacks whose surrogate was echoed in the States United and who particularly hurt her. “I had read reviews that said, ‘You used this woman as a slave.’ She had heard about it and she was extremely hurt that people could have called her a slave and could say that we had forced her.“, remembered the father of Valentin, before concluding:”It is so not our story, it is so much not what happened. “

Two “dads” for Valentine

During this interview, Alexandre Delpérier also asked his guest about how Valentin called his two fathers and the answer was quick. “He calls us ‘dads’ “, before adding with a big smile: “The two dads, but I recognize the difference between the two dads.“He admitted it was a bit like”Good cop, bad cop“. In a burst of laughter, he assured to be the”funny daddy“while Ghislain was the”dad a lot less fun“.

In any case, he will let his son call him whatever he wants and needs. “After that it will perhaps be Papa Christophe, Papa Ghislain when he wants to specify the person to whom he is speaking. This is the reality, we are two dads in his story.“To conclude this beautiful interview full of sincerity and sensitivity, the journalist so appreciated by the French said with tenderness: “He has both parents and he’s a little kid who is super balanced and happy.“By evoking her son and her husband, happiness was perceptible in the eyes of Christophe Beaugrand.

Interview: Alexandre Delpérier