when will Caesar’s death be discovered? Grant Lawrens’ response

Surprisingly, the writers of More beautiful life decided to put Caesar to death but to keep his death a secret. Until when ? The response of Grant Lawrens, the interpreter of the late character.
If Noé and Lola spin the perfect love, back to school is not rosy for everyone at the Mistral. Especially for Caesar! The writers of More beautiful life , who wrote a role for Adriana Karembeu, have indeed just sacrificed it by making the young man a victim of the infamous murderous duo that is rampant in Marseille. A dramatic episode that viewers will discover on Friday October 15 on the air but already available for subscribers to Salto. Once Caesar’s death is broadcast, fans of the France 3 soap opera will be the only ones to know the tragic fate of Rochat’s nephew since he made his relatives believe that he was going on a trip to Canada …
When will Emma, Barbara and others learn of Caesar’s death in More beautiful life ?
For the moment, no Mistralien mourns Caesar. Everyone thinks he’s gone to North America, only the viewers are in the know. A secret that will inevitably end up coming out one day or another. “It’s a bit of the irony of the story, have fun Grant Lawrens, who also reacted to the death of his character. No one except Jacob and Camille knows what happened to Caesar. Authors are resourceful [il rit] but I don’t know when they will decide to reveal it to the other characters. In six months, a year, I don’t know. “ This will perhaps be the occasion to see Grant Lawrens again, moved by his last scenes, hanging out on the side of the Mistral.
Grant Lawrens, soon in another daily soap opera?
Best known for the role of Caesar in More beautiful life, Grant lawrens is still in the cast of La Petite Histoire France, the W9 series, which he is currently filming the next season. But if he is released from his Marseille obligations, the actor will perhaps return to Sète or Montpellier in another daily soap opera… Who knows? “It’s possible, he has fun. I do not refuse the proposals. I would like to do other series of this kind. So yes it’s possible that one day I’ll be in Tomorrow belongs to us Where Such a great sun if it is offered to me obviously. In the role of the good guy maybe … “, he concludes with a laugh.