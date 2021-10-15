where, when and why, but how are you going to make a call?

Arcep is launching an FAQ in order to provide precise answers to all the questions French users have about the shutdown of the switched telephone network (PSTN) by Orange from 2023.

Are you still using your landline and have heard that Orange’s historic switched telephone network will be phased out? Don’t panic, for the vast majority of users, nothing changes in the short term.

It is inevitable, the digitization of telephone networks is accompanied by a gradual migration of historic technologies such as PSTN to more modernity, such as voice over IP (Internet Protocol). When the latter expires, the French who wish will be able to “Continue to have a landline without being subscribed to the Internet”, explains Arcep. It will be necessary to have recourse to a subscription with ad hoc equipment provided by the operator. In short, “Those who connect today directly to the T socket will therefore have to take out a subscription with an operator of their choice offering a telephone service via a box or other equipment”, explains the regulator.

On the calendar side, users who have a working telephone line and use a telephone handset directly connected to the wall outlet will not be affected by the shutdown of the PSTN before 2023, with the exception of 7 municipalities in Val d ‘Oise and Finistère concerned from this month of October 2021.





As of now, around 75% of the telephone subscriptions of French households and businesses use voice over IP technology, for them nothing will change. ”By 2023, the natural movement of migration should increase this percentage to more than 85% . During the technical shutdown, the T outlets will still be functional for DSL technologies but will gradually cease to be supplied with electricity.

On October 11, Arcep published a very useful FAQ before informing Internet users about the PSTN, the reasons for its gradual extinction, the closure schedule or the costs incurred for consumers. About that, “This will depend on the substitution offer for which each user chooses, but certain operators have, for example, already communicated on the availability of telephony offers on IP only (without Internet subscription) at prices similar to those of the telephony via the PSTN, the operation should be financially neutral for users opting for such offers ”, explains the regulator. The provisions of the electronic communications and postal code guaranteeing universal service (access to telephone service at an affordable rate) also remain in force.

On October 15, 2023, Orange plans to stop providing the fixed telephone service on PSTN, regardless of your operator and whatever your use in 112 municipalities of Seine-et-Marne, 125 municipalities of Vendée, 151 municipalities of Morbihan, 189 of Haute-Garonne, 238 of Charente-Maritime, 157 of Haute-Loire and 311 of North. One year later, 197 municipalities in the Loire, 81 in Vaucluse, 212 in Puy-de-Dôme, 117 in Gard, 11 in Hauts-de-Seine, 142 in l’Aube, 115 in Haut-Rhin and 303 in the Oise. For the rest of the municipalities, “the technical closure of the RTC should take place from the end of 2025, always gradually by set of municipalities announced several years in advance”.