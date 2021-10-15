which footballer is Emmanuel Macron?

The President of the Republic played a meeting with the Variété Club de France on Thursday evening. Le Figaro was there.

In the city of his friend and teammate for a day Karl Olive, mayor of Poissy, the president wet the sky blue jersey for more than an hour, 75 minutes to be precise, with the number 3 on the back, his number fetish, in a defensive midfield position. “He’s not Maradona but he knows how to play football», Had slipped to Figaro Jacques Vendroux, manager of the Variétés Club de France before the meeting. We won’t contradict the 73-year-old journalist.

Let’s face it, Emmanuel Macron did not have the makings of a Ballon d’Or in the midst of former football stars, Christian Karembeu, Robert Pirès, Sonny Anderson or Marcel Desailly. But, contrary to what Gaspard Gantzer, former adviser to François Hollande, said in the book of journalists of the World Fabrice Lhomme and Gérard Davet (“The traitor and the nothingness“, Fayard editions), affirming that the founder of LREM had”never played football », The president showed that he had, on the contrary, some good bases on the ball.





Read alsoEmmanuel Macron, scorer and star of a charity football match in Poissy

” SEE AS ​​WELL – Mbappé’s training before Angers