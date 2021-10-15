who kidnapped Roxane and Judith?

In Tomorrow belongs to us, it’s been several days since Roxane was kidnapped. But what is the identity of his captor? We invite you to discover our theory on the case.
In Tomorrow belongs to us, who is preparing a wedding for Christmas, will put more lightness in the intrigues and introduce a new lawyer character, it has been several days since Roxane (Raphaële Volkoff) was kidnapped. But the identity of his kidnapper has not yet been revealed. CAUTION SPOILER ! The black series is not finished in the daily soap opera of TF1. Since Judith (Alice Varela) will be the victim of a kidnapping in her turn! TV-Leisure offers you his theory on the case.
Judith also gets kidnapped in Tomorrow belongs to us
At the end of the episode Tomorrow belongs to us broadcast this Friday, October 15, Judith confides in Noor her doubts about Noa. Noor advises him to go see the police. Judith wants to talk about it with her mother during their dinner. But the young girl did not see the time pass and calls her mother in the street to warn her of her delay. While Chloe announces to her that her father is going to have dinner with them, Judith is delighted, without noticing the van which has stopped near her and the man who gets out of it. He takes it off, Judith yells on the phone, while Chloe calls her in vain on the other end of the line, worried …
Did Noa Josse’s grandfather kidnap Roxane and Judith?
So who kidnapped Chloe’s daughter (Ingrid Chauvin who starred in Revenge at the triple gallop) and Alex (Alexandre Brasseur, again in love)? Is this the same kidnapper as for Roxane? Télé-Loisirs has a theory on the question, here it is … It seems very likely that the two kidnappings are the work of one and the same person. Given the doubts that hover around Noa, the person responsible for these kidnappings could well be part of the latter’s entourage. It could then be Noa’s grandfather, who seems very upset against Judith and her family. The grandfather still said about Judith: “She is Jeanne Bellanger’s little girl, we will never be able to trust her! At the slightest opportunity, these people will stick a knife in your back!”
Theory which is also confirmed when we see the scenes with Roxane and her kidnapper. The latter seems to have man’s hands, older than Noa’s. Victoire’s drawings, which show Noa’s backpack emblem, and her sensations when she is near the young man prove that the answer indeed lies near Noa. And as his grandfather has just returned in the episodes (with yet another new performer), the noose seems to close around him.