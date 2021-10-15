why Burger King is in the sights of L214

The animal rights association assures that Burger King gets its supplies from overcrowded intensive farms where chickens are locked up for life, genetically selected to have abnormally rapid growth, are victims of diseases and infections linked to an animal level. relative hygiene or even are hung alive at the slaughterhouse “upside down, where their bones often break”. And the list is still long, according to the association, which denounced this abuse in a video published in July and shot in a Master CoQ farm.

While in France, KFC and Subway have already committed to meeting the criteria of the European Chicken Commitment, Burger King continues to source from the worst intensive chicken farms. This lack of commitment on the part of a group which is trying to give itself a more modern and qualitative image than its competitors is unjustifiable.

“The King of Cruelty.” This is how L214 renamed Burger King. The association for the defense of animals launches this Friday a campaign against this “King of the burger”, accusing him of not yet having committed against “the worst practices” of breeding and slaughter from which the chickens consumed are derived. in its restaurants.

Practices denounced in a satirical video posted online for the start of the campaign, in which Burger King is described as “King of cruelty”:

Specifically, L214 criticizes Burger King for still not applying the measures of the European Chicken Commitment, a text carried by around thirty European associations which establishes animal welfare criteria concerning breeding conditions. “Lower densities in farms, slower growing breeds of chickens, natural light, enrichment of the living environment, abandonment of the hanging of chickens still conscious in the slaughterhouse … These measures are however a strict minimum”, believes the association, which would like breeders and buyers to comply.





For Burger King, its chickens are “raised in an approach of animal welfare”

Pointed out, Burger King nevertheless explains on its website that all its nuggets come from chickens “born and raised in France in a process of environmental progress and animal welfare”, precisely via the “Nature of breeders” system of LDC group.

Not enough in the eyes of L214, who denounces a “smoking” on the part of the chain in its press release. “If the Nature of Breeders approach guarantees the presence of natural light, perches and blocks to peck, it ignores several essential measures of demand carried by associations, such as the significant drop in breeding densities, the use of strains of fast-growing animals, and the abandonment of snagging chickens during slaughter. “

Gatherings in front of the Burger Kings of France

With this campaign, which will take place in the field and online, the association, used to broadcasting shocking images shot in slaughterhouses or farms, intends to alert consumers to the origin of the meat they consume in Burger King restaurants. A method that has already borne fruit on numerous occasions. Thanks to campaigns aimed directly at supplying restaurant chains or distributors, L214 has already succeeded in putting pressure on giants such as KFC, Domino’s Pizza, Lidl or even Subway, which are committed – in the more or less long term – to obtain supplies from farms guaranteeing better animal welfare.

Burger King’s turn to take the plunge? Dozens of mobilizations are planned over the next two days in front of restaurants of the fast-food chain in France to raise awareness among consumers and try to bend the famous fast-food chain.