why is the pot stuck at 220 million euros?

Tuesday, October 12, the record jackpot of 220 million euros put into play by EuroMillions was not won. This Friday, October 15, it does not increase and remains blocked at 220 million euros, we explain why.

220 million euros! This is the record sum put into play by EuroMillions on Tuesday 12 October. For the first time in its history, the most famous of European lotteries offered a sum of more than 210 million euros, offered and won last February.

When a jackpot is not won, the lottery usually increases the amount in the next draw, but not in such a situation. For the greedy who would not be satisfied with 220 million euros and who hoped to be able to pocket 230, 240 or even 250 million euros, you will have to take your troubles patiently and wait for long weeks. Indeed, this Friday, October 15, “only” 220 million euros are once again up for grabs.





Cannot earn more than 220 million for long weeks

In February 2020, the EuroMillions charter was amended and the maximum prize pool increased from 190 to 250 million euros. But this new regulation stipulates that this jackpot of 220 million euros can only be called up for four consecutive draws. At the end of the fourth draw, if no one has found the perfect combination, the sum will be won or shared with the lowest winning rank. In the next draw, the jackpot will start again at the lowest level, that is to say at 17 million euros. In the absence of the winning handset for several weeks, the new ceiling will be 230 million euros and so on until reaching 250 million euros.

If the jackpot of 220 million euros is won this Friday, October 15, the lucky winner will become the biggest winner of the European lottery and will dethrone the Swiss winner of 210 million euros last February. As a reminder, you have a one in 139 million chance of hitting this jackpot …

