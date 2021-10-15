Why is this smartphone on sale for less than 100 € interesting?

Since it’s not just premium smartphones in life, we have found the perfect deal for those who want to acquire a new smartphone without spending a fortune. Here is the Realme C21, a low-budget entry-level device, whose price drops to just 98.34 euros instead of 149 euros on Amazon.

It is not easy to find the right smartphone, especially if you want to invest as little as possible. Phones around 100 euros are often very disappointing, but there are exceptions and Realme offers precisely in this price range a product perfectly suited to those looking for a versatile smartphone without breaking the bank with their C21. Especially today thanks to this reduction of more than 50 euros.

For less than 100 euros, the Realme C21 offers …

A successful design with a large 6.5 inch HD + screen

A large 5000 mAh battery for 2 days of autonomy

A MediaTek processor that ensures a smooth experience

Instead of a barred price of 149 euros, the Realme C21 in the 4 + 64 GB version is currently on sale at 98.34 euros on the Amazon site, or 34% immediate discount. It is the same price on the Electro Depot site.

A simple and efficient smartphone

Being an entry-level smartphone, the Realme C21 does not offer anything extraordinary, but it still has the merit of offering a design that we know well in recent years. Thus, there is a notch in the shape of a drop of water, with pronounced borders around the screen. Classic, but let’s not forget that this smartphone focuses above all on the essentials, to offer the lowest possible price. Its screen therefore displays a simple HD + definition with a diagonal of 6.5 inches to allow a more immersive experience.

Regarding its technical sheet, the C21 has nothing to be ashamed of for its low price. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 eight-core processor clocked at 2.3 GHz and engraved in 12 nm, with 4 GB of RAM. Of course, you shouldn’t expect a war machine that will play 3D games in the best graphics conditions, but this configuration will be more than enough to make the smartphone work properly and smoothly. It does well on a classic experience, based on Internet browsing, messaging and calls. It has an internal storage capacity of 64 GB, which is still expandable via the micro-SD port of the phone.





The strict minimum photo level and a long battery life

On the photo side, Realme offers three photo sensors while others, like the Redmi 9A, are satisfied with a single sensor. There is a main sensor of 13 megapixels to take shots that can be used in broad daylight, thanks to the presence of artificial intelligence. In addition, two 2-megapixel sensors, one in black and white, the other for macro shots. It is even possible to record videos in 1080p, as well as a Super Nightscape mode for capturing photos at night.

It will especially impress for its autonomy. With its large 5,000 mAh battery, the Realme C21 promises on paper between 2 to 3 days of autonomy. On the other hand, the smartphone charge may be quite slow via the micro-USB port.

