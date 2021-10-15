Why the Blues will not play at the Stade de France on November 13

As announced Thursday by RMC Sport, the France team will not be able to occupy its usual stadium for this highly symbolic date.

The France team will have to wait until 2022 to find its lair in Saint-Denis. Its qualifying match for the World Cup in Qatar against Kazakhstan scheduled for the Stade de France on November 13 will be relocated for a reason to say the least unexpected … the work of the SNCF.

The Stade de France is not the only entity currently under construction for the 2023 Rugby World Cup and the 2024 Paris Olympics. Ile-de-France transport is also concerned. SNCF Réseau, a subsidiary of SNCF in charge of these questions, must carry out maintenance work on its RER (B and D) network as well as work related to the development of the future Grand Paris. Work that will be spread over the years 2022, 2023 and 2024.

A few weeks ago, the French football federation was informed that this work would impact the circulation of the RER B on November 13 and therefore the transport of spectators to the Stade de France. Faced with this situation, the Paris police headquarters recommended a reduced tonnage to 45,000 people for this match. Unacceptable for Noël Le Graët who is counting on the matches of the Blues to fill the stadium and therefore the cash registers of the FFF. The president of the federation therefore activated his political networks to try to find an alternative solution.





A file raised to the highest level of the State

From his point of view, beyond the loss of earnings for the federation, Le Graët insisted with his interlocutors on the risks that could cause degraded travel conditions around the Stade de France on a very symbolic date (anniversary of the 2015 attacks) which deserves particular vigilance in terms of security.

According to our information, this file went up to the highest level of the State where it was decided to publish a prefectural order banning the demonstration at the Stade de France. The FFF therefore launched the Parc des Princes track to host this match. But this cancellation will have consequences on the contract which binds the FFF to the SdF Consortium and which provides for 4 matches per year organized by the FFF (including the final of the Coupe de France). Once the decree is published, no doubt in the coming days, the Paris police headquarters should receive a request for compensation from the SdF Consortium to recover the loss of earnings accompanied by the damage suffered in this case. We are talking about several millions which will therefore be claimed from the prefecture and therefore from the State.

This context of work linked to the Stade de France worries other authorities. Also according to our information, the president of the National Rugby League recently wrote a letter to SNCF Réseau to ensure that there would be no problem with the routing of supporters for the TOP 14 final on the weekend. end of June 25, 2022.