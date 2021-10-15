why this comedian puts the platform in turmoil?

Netflix is ​​making the headlines, and it’s not because of Squid Game or any of its hit shows. Reed Hastings’ firm is currently at the heart of a huge controversy surrounding Dave Chappelle’s new show.

4 months after celebrating pride with its Pride Month, Netflix is ​​at the heart of a scandal that is heavily tarnishing its reputation. The platform is experiencing a wind of anger from its users, and even from its employees, after the release of the new One-man show by comedian Dave Chappelle. In his show, The Closer, the 48-year-old American, makes remarks judged “Hurtful, cruel and contemptuous of the LGBT community” by the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (Glaad).

An employee steps up to the plate

Terra Field, software engineer at Red N, shared a message following this posting. It quickly went viral and has been taken over 21,000 times. “I work at Netflix. Yesterday we launched another Chapel special where he attacks the trans community and the very validity of it – while trying to oppose other marginalized groups. ”

I work at @netflix. Yesterday we launched another Chappelle special where he attacks the trans community, and the very validity of transness – all while trying to pit us against other marginalized groups. You’re going to hear a lot of talk about “offense”. We are not offended 🧵 – Terra Field (@RainofTerra) October 7, 2021



3 suspended employees

According to The Hollywood Reporter, three employees were reportedly suspended after speaking publicly about the comedian’s controversial show. Statements that completely refute the red N. According to the company, Terra Field and two of his colleagues tried to join a quarterly meeting reserved for directors and vice-presidents. According to her, these intrusions are the cause of the suspensions of these employees. Terra Field has since announced on Twitter that it has been reinstated to the team. The other two employees have also found their place within the company.

Netflix does not give in

Following these speeches, and the various articles published on the subject, Ted Sarandos (co-director of Netflix) sent an internal memo, which Variety was able to get hold of. According to the American media, the platform does not intend to remove the show from its catalog. He invokes in particular the “Creative freedom” and does not fail to mention other productions which have caused debate even on the premises of the company. He mentions in particular 13 Reasons Why – which some claim glorified mental illness and suicide – and the French film poster Cute – who had been accused of sexualizing the young girls in the casting.

An organized march

The transgender employees of the firm, as well as some of their colleagues, plan according to the Los Angeles Times to demonstrate next week to express their support for the various communities targeted by the comedian.