World football – Lionel Messi and his apologies, Team Cristiano Ronaldo screams

Lionel Messi was keen to explain his timid performance with Argentina. Justifications that have not convinced everyone.

Argentina beat Peru on Thursday evening 1-0, to get closer to qualifying for the 2022 World Cup. It would now take a disaster to prevent Lionel Messi from meeting Qatar. In the meantime, the PSG striker was very timid during this last match. He explained it on social networks after the victory, blaming the opponent, the playing conditions and the refereeing. ” Difficult match. Difficult to play, it was very windy. They all stayed behind and left us little space. The referee, every time he directs us, he does the same, as if he is doing it on purpose. But, 3 important points that bring us closer to the goal “, Sent Lionel Messi on his Instagram account, in a message liked more than 5 million times. However, this speech did not really convince everyone. The star of PSG was indeed taken back on his speech a little too plaintive, and the comparison with Cristiano Ronaldo quickly arrived on the front of the table.





Cristiano Ronaldo fans pissed off

” Stop making excuses. Stop accusing your coach, the opponent, the wind or the referee for YOUR poor performance. Accept it and work harder. That’s the difference between Ronaldo and Messi “,” Messi fans criticize a lot when Cristiano Ronaldo scores a hat-trick against Luxembourg, to see Messi complain about the wind and the referee against Peru “, Launched the fans of CR7, for whom Messi often loses his lucidity in the post-match reactions of Argentina. In the meantime, the six-fold Ballon d’Or will have a short week to recover and find the Champions League this Tuesday against Leipzig. Playing conditions which will certainly be impeccable in the eyes of Lionel Messi, determined to continue the momentum of his match with Paris SG against Manchester City.