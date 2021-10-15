wounded, big comeback, Strasbourg, Puel had things to say

Zapping Goal! Football club ASSE – OL: The post-match debrief

The international truce

“We would have liked to go straight after Lyon. It’s annoying for a coach to follow everyone with 10 internationals when there are only 5 in Strasbourg. The players who stayed there are concerned. Those who came back at the start of the week have adapted training to get everyone back to a good physical and mental level. “

The state of the group

“There are no injuries to report, which is already a good thing. Yesterday, 5 or 6 internationals were able to have a more dynamic session, because at some point you have to recover your tone.”

Strasbourg

“Before the derby, I thought it was a good match to play, because it is apart in the approach. It was interesting in many ways. Now, the important thing will be to be present in Strasbourg. We are going to face a team that is capable of doing very good things in a certain system of play, with attackers who are dangerous with few balls. “

The Greens at the level

“I persist and sign: we have the ability to perform against any team. Many teams that we will face have made a good start to the season like Angers or Clermont. There are many qualities in this club, it is paradoxical because we are 20th. There is of course an urgency of points. But to be aware of a situation, it is not to be locked up, it is to seek to progress. “

State of the troops

“Trauco played last night and will not be available, like Mason and Silva who did not resume with the group. There was an alert with Ramirez who could not play with the reserve. Ramirez is slightly affected. at the ankle, but he has trained. Moueffek is in the group, we will see where he is. “





Zaydou Youssouf

“He’s been showing some interesting things for a few weeks now. I’ve been fighting him for a while to get him to clean up his game, and we found that in his last game. It’s encouraging.”

Words transcribed by our colleagues from Progress.

