Xavier Bertrand announces in turn that he will re-join the Republicans party

Xavier Bertrand at the press microphone during a meeting in Oyonnax, October 14. PHILIPPE DESMAZES / AFP

Xavier Bertrand, president of the Hauts-de-France region and candidate for the nomination of the right-wing Les Républicains (LR) party for the presidential election, will finally take back his party card. The politician who left LR at the end of December 2017, he told BFM-TV on Friday (October 15): “In the name of consistency and clarity, I will take part in the vote and therefore join the party again. “

“Xavier Bertrand will be up to date with the contribution for the vote” during the Congress to be held on December 4, specifies in World his entourage. The news falls the day after the announcement of re-membership to the party of Valérie Pécresse, president of the Ile-de-France region, also a candidate for the nomination and after the sending of contrary signals on this subject by the president of the Hauts-de-France region at the beginning of the week.

Officially declared a candidate for the party’s internal primary for the presidential election since October 11, Mr. Bertrand, who had left LR at the end of 2017 because of his disagreement with the political line adopted under the leadership of Laurent Wauquiez, hesitated until ‘at the last moment to participate in the congress. Tuesday, the day after his announcement, he had first said before LR senators, that he would not take back his party card, but that he remained consistent in his ideas and loyal to his political family. ” I left [LR], at the time I explained myself very clearly, I did not leave my political family, I never joined another party; I never created another party and I didn’t betray either ”, he explained to AFP.





Read also Article reserved for our subscribers Presidential election 2022: Xavier Bertrand, favorite of the right in the polls, challenger in his political family

No “obligation” to join the party, but an incentive

On Thursday, Xavier Bertrand’s entourage explained to the World that the question of party membership remained a problem for LR militants. “It’s going to be tough, we know that. The main obstacle is that he returned his card “, insisted a prominent elected official. To convince the activists of the sincerity of his candidacy, Mr. Bertrand thus began this week a tour of the federations that he intends to lead until the holding of the final vote in Congress.

Under pressure, the candidate left the question of his possible re-membership open as of Thursday evening. “This is a question that I will ask Christian Jacbob: is there, under the conditions set by the organizing committee [du congrès], that type of thing? “, he said on the sidelines of a meeting in Oyonnax in Ain.

In response to this question, the party’s boss in the National Assembly, Christian Jacob, said Friday morning in a tweet that“There is no obligation to be an LR member to compete in the congress of designation of our candidate if not that of recognizing oneself in the values ​​of the right and the center”, but that “The coherence to appear in front of the militants is to be oneself adherent to LR”. An incentive to join Les Républicains again, this time heard by Mr. Bertrand.