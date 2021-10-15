More

    Xavier Bertrand will take his card back from the Republicans and will be able to vote in Congress

    INFO BFMTV – The presidential candidate follows in the footsteps of Valérie Pécresse, who made a similar announcement Thursday.

    After Valérie Pécresse Thursday, it’s Xavier Bertrand’s turn to change his mind and take his card back from the Republicans. The presidential candidate, president of the Hauts-de-France region, will take back his card from the rue de Vaugirard party by November 16 and will thus be able to vote at the congress of the political formation, scheduled for December 4.


    Christian Jacob made it clear, in the name of consistency and clarity, I will take part in the vote and therefore join the party again. As long as I accept the rules of the congress, things are clear. which will not prevent me from seeking the support of the UDI, “Xavier Bertrand told BFMTV.

    Change of mind since Tuesday

    After having tackled his participation in the LR congress and his submission to a vote of the members, Xavier Bertrand therefore also reviewed his position concerning his membership in the Republicans. Until then, he assured that he would submit to the vote of the members, without however taking back his card.

    On Tuesday again, during a meeting with right-wing senators, he indicated that he did not intend to take back his party card, BFMTV had learned from parliamentary sources.

    Xavier Bertrand left LR in 2017, after Laurent Wauquiez took over the presidency of the political party. He had notably justified his departure by the fact that, according to him, LR had not given a clear vote instruction between Marine Le Pen and Emmanuel Macron.


