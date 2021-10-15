Xbox fridge: release in December and pre-orders at € 99! | Xbox one

The Xbox Series X fridge is therefore a reality and the brand has just shared new details about it! We now have a release date and price set at € 99.99 for this Xbox mini fridge that accompanies 20 years of Xbox in November! Pre-orders are coming very soon!

How to buy the Xbox fridge?

Xbox is finally launching pre-orders for the Xbox fridge! This collector’s item will certainly not remain on sale for long and its production is very limited. Xbox and chill, had indicated the mark when we discovered its shape.

It is possible to pre-order the Xbox Series X mini fridge as of Tuesday, October 19 with a release scheduled for December.

In the first wave of production, the Xbox “Mini Fridge” will be available on Target and on Target.com for $ 99.99 exclusively in the US and Canada. It will be available for £ 89.99 from GAME in the UK.

In France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Spain, the Netherlands and Poland, the Xbox mini fridge will be available at Game Stop EU (€ 99.99), Micromania (€ 99.99) or Toynk (via Amazon).

Other markets will be delivered in 2022, we are thinking in particular of our neighbors in Belgium and Switzerland.

When announcing the fridge, Xbox mentioned the “Velocity Cooling Architecture” technology to properly cool what is inside the mini fridge. A big nod to the Velocity architecture created for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

What are the characteristics of the Xbox fridge?

Xbox fridge capacity

The Xbox fridge, aka the Xbox mini fridge in English, is intended to be, as its name suggests, an extra fridge. It can store up to 12 metal cans while still leaving some room for snacks.





The front of the mini fridge also includes a USB port for charging devices and comes with a power adapter to allow the Xbox Mini Fridge to work on the go and on the go.

Xbox fridge size (estimate)

Height: 43cm

Width: 19cm

Depth: 19cm

How did the idea for the Xbox fridge come about?

The idea of ​​bringing out an Xbox fridge came from a joke. When the Xbox Series X console was announced, some began to make edits by presenting the console as a fridge. It must be said that its vertical shape surprised everyone when the design of the console was unveiled to the public. Xbox Marketing Manager Aaron Greenberg even played the game by posting a photo of himself with a huge Xbox fridge behind him in his kitchen.

And then Twitter’s marketing teams launched a competition to elect the best brand on the social network. If Xbox won, Aaron Greenberg then promised that an Xbox fridge would be made.

In a battle with Skittles, Xbox won with 50.5% of the vote and Aaron Greenberg confirmed in April 2021 that the promise to make these Xbox Series X mini-fridges would be kept. It was in June 2021 that Xbox first unveiled the design of the Xbox fridge.