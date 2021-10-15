Xbox sells much better than not much in Japan and that’s important

The Xbox Series sells much better than the Xbox One in Japan. This is a good sign for Microsoft, which still has to improve its image with Japanese developers.

Japan is necessarily a very specific market for video games. Phil Spencer, the boss of Xbox, has repeatedly indicated that this is a very strategic market for Microsoft. Historically, Japan has been one of the main centers of video game creation and it is the country that saw the birth of two of the three console manufacturers still on the market today, sorry Sega. For the Redmond firm, it is therefore not simply a question of selling consoles, but of showing that the Xbox brand exists, in order to push Japanese developers to create titles for Xbox.

For several years, Microsoft has worked hard to bring as many Japanese games as possible to Xbox in an attempt to create a virtuous circle and get more Japanese interested in Xbox. Several flagship titles have ended up being released on the console: Dragon Quest, Yakuza, Nier Automata or Kingdom Hearts to name a few.





The Xbox Series catch up with the Xbox One in one year

The adjective catastrophic is not enough to describe the state of sales of the Xbox One generation in Japan. The Japanese magazine Famitsu makes a weekly count per unit near the consoles sold in Japanese territories. Throughout the life of the Xbox One, Microsoft’s console memorably flowed down to just 10 or 20 units, where consoles from Sony and Nintendo could sell tens of thousands of copies.

So it’s an understatement to say that the Xbox Series are selling much better today. In less than a year, the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S passed the 100,000 unit mark sold in Japan, which took the Xbox One 50 months, or just over 4 years. At this rate, the Xbox Series could soon catch up with all sales of the Xbox One generation.

Be careful, however: ” sell better ” does not mean “sell well“. The Xbox Series are still far from a success, they just aren’t in the same orders of magnitude as the Xbox One anymore.

Top Japan week 41. Physical best sales of video games and consoles in Japan, October 4-10, 2021. Famitsu figures. pic.twitter.com/dG8L0CpJ8k – Oscar Lemaire (@oscarlemaire) October 14, 2021

From October 4 to 10, 2021, only 3,447 Xbox Series were sold against 15,885 PlayStation 5 and 179,851 Nintendo Switch. Nintendo’s console has completely dominated the console video game market in Japan since its launch in 2017. In just a few years, the Nintendo Switch has managed to double the number of sales of the PlayStation 4, which has been on the market since 2014.

There is therefore still some way to go for Microsoft in Japan. The firm took advantage of the Tokyo Game Show in September to launch itscloud gamingon the archipelago. It is therefore perhaps without selling consoles that Microsoft will find its way to popularity in this territory.