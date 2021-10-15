Yoann Offredo and Nicolas Geay set off to explore the Col du Granon

For the first time since 1986, the runners of the Grande Boucle will return to the alpine pass during the 2022 edition.

11.5 kilometers at 9.5% average: the slopes of the Col du Granon will not stop making the peloton wince next summer. On the program for the 11th stage of the Tour de France 2022, the alpine pass is making its comeback after a last appearance … in 1986. And from the foot, it will be necessary to be well placed so as not to be put in great difficulty.

The scouts of Nicolas Geay and Yoann Offredo make it possible to account for the magnitude of the task that awaits the riders. The road climbs quickly to 15% and changes of pace are frequent. T

Sometimes seated, sometimes as a dancer, it will be necessary to vary the positions to understand the slope, not to mention that the moments of rest (and of rest) will be extremely rare and brief. The passage beyond 2000 meters will complicate things a little more in terms of oxygenation, while the wind may blow strongly as you approach the summit (2400 meters above sea level).

Climbing the Col du Granon will undoubtedly be one of the attractions of the next Tour de France.