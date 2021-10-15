“You can’t say that on the air!”

Thomas Ngijol is a happy man! In a relationship with actress Karole Rocher for several years, and even became her husband, as he revealed in February 2019. His wife already has two children from a previous union, and two other little girls were born in 2014 and in 2017, fruits of his love with the French comedian. There is therefore little chance that life at home will be truly relaxing for Thomas Ngijol. Surrounded by his wife and four daughters, he has no time to be bored. And one thing is for sure, no one is allowed to speak ill of their princesses! So much so that he did not hesitate to gently reframe Yann Barthès on the set of Quotidien when the latter made a remark about his youngest child.





On the set of TMC, Thomas Ngijol praises his family: “We call it love, quite simply. It’s a sincere blessing, I couldn’t have asked for better,” he says. But the host wanted to refresh her memory: “Carmen, you said horrible things about her. You call her rottenness”, he points out to her: “No, not at all!”, Defends himself the guest. And even if the actor of Case Départ laughs at this comment, he does not fail to repeat his interlocutor: “Already, you can not say that on the air!”, He reminds him. “There are services that take care of early childhood so you can’t say I’m treating my child,” he explains with humor. Completely gaga for his daughter, the artist would never say (…)

