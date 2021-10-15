you should be able to open multiple tabs from the same Android app

Great innovation of the new Microsoft OS, Android applications will arrive in 2022 on Windows 11. Leaks already allow us to glimpse how they would work in practice.

Perhaps one of the biggest surprises with the announcement of Windows 11 was the integration of Android applications into Microsoft’s operating system.

The site Windows Latest got their hands on screenshots of the feature ahead of its launch in Beta testing.

A virtual machine for apps

First of all, it should be noted that the experience should be very different from what we know on mobile. Because to offer apps on Windows, Microsoft has partnered with Amazon. These can be downloaded via the Amazon Appstore and the Microsoft Store. For example, it will be possible to download Pinterest or Kindle.

Let us add that, moreover, Android applications should all go through a virtual machine on which the Android applications will run.





Two glances at Android via Windows 11

a leak come from China allows us to lay our eyes for the first time on the way in which Android applications will be managed on Windows 11. Here, for example, WeChat.

Note also the presence of two windows open on the same application which suggests that it will be possible to open several pages of the same app on Windows 11. There is plenty to imagine many uses, just in terms of productivity.

Another leak allows us to see BiliBili, a Chinese social network.

Given the presence of the app directly on the taskbar, we can also imagine that it will be possible to pin an Android app to the Windows 11 taskbar. But this is just a guess.

The possibility of launching applications on Windows 11 seems allowed by Build 22000, the leaks all coming from the latter. Windows is probably using it to test the function. But the deployment is not expected before, at least, early 2022.