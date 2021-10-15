Yves Montand: the difficult confidences of his son Valentin, an unexpected child

Valentin Livi was only three years old when his father, Yves Montand died. Thirty years later, the young man reveals his secret wounds.

Valentin Livi is a surprise child. At the end of 1988, Yves Montand and Carole Amiel became parents of a little boy they were not expecting. In love for years, their 39 years apart had never made them want to have a child. And yet, Valentin changed their daily lives. “I know I wasn’t expected. Not at all. My dad was his age, my mom wasn’t considering it, they never took the time to think; in fact, they weren’t at all. planned to have a child “, confides the young man in the columns of Nice-Matin. Comfortable at the idea of ​​talking about his surprise birth, Valentin Livi continues: “My mother got pregnant, despite everything, not thinking that it could happen, and my father was very bad with the idea that people could have about this situation. It bothered him a lot.”

At the time, Yves Montand was 68 years old and had an impressive career. Although satisfied by the arrival of his child, the actor did not have time to take advantage of it. In 1991, in fact, he died of a heart attack when his son was only three years old. “It’s all the difficulty I have with my father. Pictures, a lot, but no memory of him. Suddenly, I always wonder if these images, I invented them from photos that I could. see, or if I really experienced what I have in mind “, confides the son of Yves Montand in the columns of our colleagues. Having become a discreet business manager, and dad to a little girl, Valentin Livi has decided to tell his story and the legacy left by his father in a book, La force du destin. “I think, on second thought, that it is more difficult to endure an absence than to endure the bereavement itself”, he assures Nice-Matin.





Valentin Livi: this “difficult moment” that he lived after the death of Yves Montand

In the columns of Paris Match a few months ago, Yves Montand’s son remembered a traumatic episode: the exhumation of his father’s body in 1998, at the request of Anne Drossart, who wanted to do recognize his daughter Aurore as being that of Yves Montand. “It was a difficult time, he thus revealed to our colleagues. Before that, when I was 8 years old, I and my father’s sister were taken for DNA testing. I remember the nine tubes of blood laid in front of me. “ And if her test was more than 99% positive, Aurore Drossart’s was only 1%. “But on the advice of their lawyer, Gilbert Collard, a member of the National Rally today, the Drossarts wanted to have my father’s body exhumed, he added. The tests at that time proved once again that she was not his daughter. “

Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge