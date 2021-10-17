🚨 Bordeaux, Rennes, ASSE, Nantes … the compositions of the multiplex!

Zapping Eleven Mondial Bayern: an ultra favorite for the final victory?
After the first four matches that kicked off this 10th day of Ligue 1, it’s now time for the multiplex! On the program this afternoon, the Atlantic derby between Bordeaux and Nantes, ASSE which must confirm its good performance in the OL derby on the lawn of Strasbourg, Brest which is under pressure against Reims or again Rennes which must confirm its success against PSG two weeks ago on the lawn of Metz. Discover the official compositions of these four meetings.
The official compositions
Bordeaux – Nantes
Bordeaux : Costil – Medioub, Kwateng, Koscielny, Mangas – Otavio, Onana – Dilrosun, Adli, Mara – Hwang
Nantes : Lafont – Appiah, Girotto, Pallois, Fabio – Chirivella, Cyprien – Bukari, Blas, Simon – Kolo Muani
Strasbourg – ASSE
Strasbourg : Sels – Guilbert, Perrin, Nyamsi, Le Marchand, Caci – Sissoko, Aholou, Liénard – Gameiro, Ajorque
ASSE : Green – Camara, Nadé, Moukoudi, Kolodziejczak – Neyou, Youssouf – Nordin, Boudebouz, Bouanga – Khazri
Brest – Reims
Brest :
📋 The 𝙊𝙣𝙯𝙚 𝙙𝙚 𝙙𝙚́𝙥𝙖𝙧𝙩 concocted by Michel Der Zakarian to face the @StadeDeReims ⤵# SB29SDR | #TeamPirates 🏴☠️ pic.twitter.com/vrpde7Dsep
– Stade Brestois 29 (@ SB29) October 17, 2021
Reims :
👀 The starting 11 in Reims for this @ SB29 🆚 SDR ⤵️# SB29SDR #GoSDR pic.twitter.com/uSkUB6MXm8
– Stade de Reims (@StadeDeReims) October 17, 2021
Metz – Rennes
Metz : Oukidja – Mbengue, Jemerson, N’Doram, Udol – Pajot, Sarr -Gueye, Boulaya, Nguette – De Préville
Reindeer :
[#FCMSRFC]
𝗟𝗘 𝗢𝗡𝗭𝗘 𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗡𝗔𝗜𝗦 ⚔️
—#GoRennes#To give everything 💪🔴⚫ pic.twitter.com/5U8kixOXJ8
– Stade Rennais FC (@staderennais) October 17, 2021
to summarize
Discover the official line-ups of the four multiplex matches of the 10th day of Ligue 1 with Bordeaux-Nantes, Strasbourg-ASSE, Brest-Reims and Metz-Rennes, kick off at 3 p.m. for these matches of the French championship.