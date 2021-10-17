More

    🚨 Bordeaux, Rennes, ASSE, Nantes … the compositions of the multiplex!

    After the first four matches that kicked off this 10th day of Ligue 1, it’s now time for the multiplex! On the program this afternoon, the Atlantic derby between Bordeaux and Nantes, ASSE which must confirm its good performance in the OL derby on the lawn of Strasbourg, Brest which is under pressure against Reims or again Rennes which must confirm its success against PSG two weeks ago on the lawn of Metz. Discover the official compositions of these four meetings.

    The official compositions

    Bordeaux – Nantes

    Bordeaux : Costil – Medioub, Kwateng, Koscielny, Mangas – Otavio, Onana – Dilrosun, Adli, Mara – Hwang

    Nantes : Lafont – Appiah, Girotto, Pallois, Fabio – Chirivella, Cyprien – Bukari, Blas, Simon – Kolo Muani

    Strasbourg – ASSE

    Strasbourg : Sels – Guilbert, Perrin, Nyamsi, Le Marchand, Caci – Sissoko, Aholou, Liénard – Gameiro, Ajorque

    ASSE : Green – Camara, Nadé, Moukoudi, Kolodziejczak – Neyou, Youssouf – Nordin, Boudebouz, Bouanga – Khazri

    Brest – Reims

    Brest :

    Reims :

    Metz – Rennes

    Metz : Oukidja – Mbengue, Jemerson, N’Doram, Udol – Pajot, Sarr -Gueye, Boulaya, Nguette – De Préville

    Reindeer :

    to summarize

    Discover the official line-ups of the four multiplex matches of the 10th day of Ligue 1 with Bordeaux-Nantes, Strasbourg-ASSE, Brest-Reims and Metz-Rennes, kick off at 3 p.m. for these matches of the French championship.

    Nathan Bricout


    Amanda

