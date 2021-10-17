🚨 Bordeaux, Rennes, ASSE, Nantes … the compositions of the multiplex!

Zapping Eleven Mondial Bayern: an ultra favorite for the final victory?

After the first four matches that kicked off this 10th day of Ligue 1, it’s now time for the multiplex! On the program this afternoon, the Atlantic derby between Bordeaux and Nantes, ASSE which must confirm its good performance in the OL derby on the lawn of Strasbourg, Brest which is under pressure against Reims or again Rennes which must confirm its success against PSG two weeks ago on the lawn of Metz. Discover the official compositions of these four meetings.

The official compositions

Bordeaux – Nantes

Bordeaux : Costil – Medioub, Kwateng, Koscielny, Mangas – Otavio, Onana – Dilrosun, Adli, Mara – Hwang

Nantes : Lafont – Appiah, Girotto, Pallois, Fabio – Chirivella, Cyprien – Bukari, Blas, Simon – Kolo Muani

Strasbourg – ASSE

Strasbourg : Sels – Guilbert, Perrin, Nyamsi, Le Marchand, Caci – Sissoko, Aholou, Liénard – Gameiro, Ajorque

ASSE : Green – Camara, Nadé, Moukoudi, Kolodziejczak – Neyou, Youssouf – Nordin, Boudebouz, Bouanga – Khazri

Brest – Reims

Brest :

Reims :

Metz – Rennes

Metz : Oukidja – Mbengue, Jemerson, N’Doram, Udol – Pajot, Sarr -Gueye, Boulaya, Nguette – De Préville

Reindeer :