🚨 Montpellier – Lens: the official lines!

Zapping Eleven Mondial Bayern: an ultra favorite for the final victory?

Tempting match on the side of La Mosson this afternoon! Author of a sawtooth start to the championship, Montpellier (14th), who has won only two games this season, must finally embark on this championship.

Not an easy task when it is Lens, undefeated away from home since the start of the season, who comes to Montpellier. The Lensois must also obtain a success to consolidate their place of dolphin of the PSG.

Discover without further delay the official compositions of the two teams!

The official compositions

Montpellier :

Your Compo presented by @ up2it_ Omlin

Sambia

Cozza

Esteve

Sakho

Ferri

Chotard

Savannah

Calf

Mavididi

Germain#MHSCRCL pic.twitter.com/QT5ig8GCng – MHSC (@MontpellierHSC) October 17, 2021

Lens :

🔥 Here is the 1⃣1⃣ 𝐬𝐚𝐧𝐠 𝐞𝐭 𝐨𝐫 who will face @MontpellierHSC ! Two changes compared to the one against Reims: Christopher Wooh takes the place of Facundo Médina (suspended) and @DPereiraDaCosta that of Gaël Kakuta (in recovery phase).#SiFierDEtreLensois #MHSCRCL pic.twitter.com/occzDcVvMf

– Racing Club de Lens (@RCLens) October 17, 2021