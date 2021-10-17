More

    🚨 Montpellier – Lens: the official lines!

    Tempting match on the side of La Mosson this afternoon! Author of a sawtooth start to the championship, Montpellier (14th), who has won only two games this season, must finally embark on this championship.

    Not an easy task when it is Lens, undefeated away from home since the start of the season, who comes to Montpellier. The Lensois must also obtain a success to consolidate their place of dolphin of the PSG.

    Discover without further delay the official compositions of the two teams!

    The official compositions

    Montpellier :

    Lens :

    to summarize

    Discover the official compositions of Olivier Dall’Oglio’s Montpellier and Franck Haise’s Racing Club de Lens in this match counting for the 10th day of Ligue 1. Kick-off will be given at 5 pm from the Stade de la Mosson.

    Nathan Bricout


    Amanda

