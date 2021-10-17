11 teens drowned while hiking

Eleven teenagers drowned and two were in critical condition after trying to ford a river while hiking in Indonesia.

Some 150 members of a Muslim scout organization, aged 13 to 15, were moving up the river, the Cileuleur, when 21 of them sought to ford it.

Locals managed to rescue ten of them, said Supriono, an official – who like many Indonesians goes by only one name – of the search and rescue services in Bandung, a town in the region. west of the island of Java. “Two students (…) are in critical condition at the hospital, while eleven were discovered dead,” he added.





The students wanted to clean the banks of the stream

Authorities were investigating the circumstances of the accident and verifying that all participants in this hike had been found.

The students had undertaken this hike to clean the banks of the stream, despite warnings from the national disaster prevention agency.

In February 2020, ten scouts were killed when they were swept away by a sudden flood which also left around 20 injured.

The hikes which consist in going up the course of the rivers are prohibited for the children and the teenagers during the rainy season, which begins at the end of November.