15 years required by the prosecution

Fourth day of hearing of this sad case, tried in the Pointe-à-Pitre children’s court, which still rules in criminal matters. Place since this Saturday morning, the requisitions of the parquet floor, started around 10am only because there was a small problem of air conditioning in the room, causing a delay. The Deputy Prosecutor, in charge of files concerning minors, took the floor setting out her arguments and evidence. For her, there is no doubt, premeditation is to be remembered about the fatal act. It took 15 years against the teenager, a request that was too severe, considers Maître Jenny Morvan, defense lawyer:





With the possible reductions in sentence, that would mean that the young girl would be released from prison, in the best case, at the age of 21. The defense began to plead at the end of the morning. First of all, Maître Jenny Morvan who attached herself to the personality of the respondent and who tried to bring his vision, contrary to that of the public prosecutor. The hearing was suspended around 12:45 p.m. and resumed at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. The second lawyer, Maître Bertrand Burman, of the Paris bar, will in turn try to alleviate the requested sentence, based on the material aspect and the facts this time. The decision should fall in the evening after a long deliberation.