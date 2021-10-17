20 M €, this big blow of Juninho validated internally

Olympique Lyonnais held up against AS Monaco on Saturday by winning (2-0). A success that OL owe in particular to one of the Brazilian recruits of Juninho. His performance against the princely club was greatly appreciated.

Paqueta as savior of Lyon against Monaco

Olympique Lyonnais returned to success on Saturday against AS Monaco (2-0). Uncertain before the meeting, Lucas Paqueta finally took part in this poster counting for the 10th day of Ligue 1. The Brazilian, returning from selection after a match against Uruguay on the night of Thursday to Friday, was a substitute at kick-off. Entered into play in the last twenty minutes of this shock, the attacking midfielder was the key man of the Lyon’s success against Monaco. He is indeed involved in both OL goals. The former Milanese is behind the pass that brings the penalty converted by Karl Toko Ekambi (75th). The international Auriverde was once again illustrated by putting Emerson in orbit to offer the goal of the break to Jason Denayer (90th). His performance did not leave the locker room indifferent.

Lucas Paqueta is unanimous at OL





CoachOlympique Lyonnais, Peter Bosz admitted after the meeting to have taken a risk by bringing in Lucas Paqueta. “We talked a lot with the medical staff for Lucas Paqueta. It was a big risk tonight. It paid off. It was perfect “, finally satisfied the coach of OL. Like the Dutch technician, several Gones welcomed the entry into play of the international auriverde. Scorer against Monaco, Karl Toko Ekambi praises the contribution of his Brazilian teammate. “Paqueta is one of the best players in the championship, he shows it every weekend. He is a soldier, he returned very late from Brazil and he was still exemplary, ”said the Cameroonian.

“Paqueta is a great player. Every time he’s on the pitch, he manages to make individual differences and that brings a lot to the team. Clubs like OL need players like him. It is sure that it does good ”, dropped for his part Jason denayer To Canal +. Substitute against ASM, the former Rossoneri should regain his place in the eleven against Sparta Prague in the Europa League next Thursday.