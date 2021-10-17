4 5G smartphones under 250 euros, which one should you choose?

With the shock of smartphones, Univers Freebox offers you a comparison of smartphones sold at equivalent prices via the Free Mobile store. This is to help you choose according to your expectations. Today we are looking at what it is possible to have as a 5G smartphone for less than 250 euros. We thus oppose the Realme 8 5G, Oppo A54 5G, Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G and Motorola Moto G50 5G displayed at 219, 229, 229 and 249 euros respectively. Note also that they are available in cash or via the new Free Flex offer at a cost of 5.99 or 6.99 euros per month depending on the model.

The screen: Realme, Xiaomi or Oppo

The four smartphones use an IPS panel with a diagonal of 6.5 inches and a refresh rate of 90 Hz. The Motorola Moto G50 5G, however, appears behind with its HD + definition and its water drop notch. Outside of current standards, in fact.

Our ranking:





Realme 8 5G (IPS, 6.5 inch, FHD +, 90 Hz and off-center punch) Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G (IPS, 6.5 inch, FHD +, 90 Hz, punch center) Oppo A54 5G (IPS, 6.5 inch, FHD +, 90 Hz and off-center punch) Motorola Moto G50 5G (IPS, 6.5 inches, HD +, 90 Hz and waterdrop notch)

Performance: Realme

The four smartphones play in the same court in terms of performance and ensure compatibility with 5G mobile networks. The Realme, however, offers a small surplus of RAM never refused on a small configuration.

Our ranking:

Realme 8 5G (2.2 GHz octa-core processor from the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset and 6 GB RAM) Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G (2.2 GHz octa-core processor from Dimensity 700 chipset and 4 GB RAM) Oppo A54 5G (2.0 GHz octa-core processor from Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 chipset and 4 GB RAM) Motorola Moto G50 5G (2.0 GHz octa-core processor from Snapdragon 480 chipset with 4 GB RAM)

Photo: Oppo

48 Megapixel main sensor for everyone. If the Oppo model succumbs like its rivals to the call of small macro and portrait sensors to inflate the technical sheet, it at least has the merit of offering the ultra wide-angle sensor that they do not offer. The Oppo is also quite well off for the selfie part.

Our ranking:

Oppo A54 5G (48/8/2/2 Megapixel rear, 16 Megapixel front) Motorola Moto G50 5G (48/5/2 Megapixel rear, 13 Megapixel front) Realme 8 5G (48/2/2 Megapixels rear, 16 Megapixels front) Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G (48/2/2 Megapixels on the back, 8 Megapixels on the front)

Autonomy: Realme or Xiaomi

5000 mAh battery for everyone, to easily last the day and consider the second. The Realme and Xiaomi add the 18 Watts load which will not allow you to refuel in the blink of an eye, but at least to do it in a reasonable time.

Our ranking:

Realme 8 5G (5000 mAh battery and 18 Watts load) Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G (5000 mAh battery and 18 Watts charge) Motorola Moto G50 5G (5000 mAh battery and 15 Watts charge) Oppo A54 5G (5000 mAh battery and 10 Watts charge)

The choice of Universe Freebox:

Without being the most expensive of the four, the Realme 8 5G is among the most interesting in terms of display, battery and charge. It is also the most generous on the RAM side. Too bad it ignores features like the ultra-wide-angle sensor for the photo part or the dual stereo speaker. Now, in the low cost segment, there are bound to be choices to be made. To go further, you can find our test of Realme 8 5G.