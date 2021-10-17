4 N1 teams on the mat, the results during the 5th round

Zapping Foot National Top10 Ligue1 Scorers Day 9

The 5th round of the Coupe de France took place this weekend and it still kept all its promises, with crazy matches, large scores, but above all nice surprises. While the residents of National 1 made their entry into the running for this new round, four of the eighteen N1 teams will not see the 6th round in two weeks after taking the door for their entry into the running.

Boulogne, Annecy (current championship leader), Avranches and Sète have thus said goodbye to the most beautiful of French football competitions, eliminated by lower level teams. The 14 other teams will be there, however, showing that most of the N1 residents have held their rank. Discover all the results for the N1 teams during this 5th round below.

The results of the N1 teams in the 5th round

-ASPTT Caen (R1) – US Avranches MSN: 1-0

-US Tourcoing (R1) – US Boulogne CO: 1-0

-AS Saint-Priest (N2) – Bourg-en-Bresse Péronnas: 2-3

-US Créteil-Lusitanos – Entente Sannois Saint-Gratien (N2): 4-0

-GFA Rumilly Vallières (N2) – FC Annecy: 3-2

-RC Epernay (R2) – CS Sedan-Ardennes: 2-3

-AS Brestoise (R3) – US Concarneau: 2-6

-Vineuil SF (R1) – US Orléans Loiret: 0-1

-SO Romorantin (N2) – La Berrichonne Châteauroux: 1-2

-FC Redon Vilaine Atlantique (R1) – Stade Briochin: 0-4

-Saint-Estève FC (R1) – FC Sète 34: 2-1

-US Vico (R3) – FC Bastia-Borgo: 0-12

-ASM Chambourcy (D3) – Red Star FC: 0-6

-Coulaines JS (R1) – SO Cholet: 0-3

-AC Chapelain La Chapelle-sur-Erdre (R2) – Le Mans FC: 0-3

-Chantrigné US (R2) – Stade Lavallois MFC: 0-6

-US Chevrières Grandfresnoy (R2) – FC Chambly: 0-7

-Amicale Laïque Saint-Maurice L’Exil (D1) – FC Villefranche Beaujolais: 0-7



