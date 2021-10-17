4 red cards in 7 games, the incredible stat of Giovanni Haag

If Nancy beat Guingamp 2-1 on Saturday for the 12th day of Ligue 2, the versatile midfielder Giovanni Haag was sent off for the fourth time in just seven games this season.

Nancy is doing better. After a nightmarish start to the season and the dismissal of Daniel Stendel, the team now led by Benoit Pedretti is smiling a little. On Saturday evening, ASNL recorded its first victory of the season against Guingamp 2-1 at the Marcel-Picot stadium. A match also marked by the expulsion of Giovanni Haag. A very bad habit for the versatile Lorraine player.





A record in Ligue 2

Because if the young player of AS Nancy Lorraine (21 years old) is starting to make people talk about him, it is especially for his indiscipline. On Saturday he was sent off for the fourth time in twelve league days. If you factor in the suspension games served, that’s four red cards in seven games. A record in Ligue 2.

On Saturday, Giovanni Haag was playing in central defense. He was sent off in the 75th minute for a foul on M’Changama. Before seeing red against the Bretons, he was excluded against Pau (1st day), Valenciennes (4th) and Dunkirk (7th). He will be automatically suspended in a week against AC Ajaccio. Nancy remains the red lantern of Ligue 2 with one point behind Amiens.