737 MAX: Boeing test pilot indicted

A former test pilot of Boeing who oversaw the testing of 737 MAX was indicted for misleading regulators about the system MCAS, later charged with two crashes that killed 346 people.

Mark Forkner, 49, first appeared in court Friday in Fort Worth, Texas. A federal grand jury charged him with six counts of fraud for allegedly providing Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) investigators with “Materially false, inaccurate and incomplete information”. With a goal of trying to save Boeing money on pilot training costs, Forkner is said to have withheld key information about the MCAS flight control software that was later involved in two infamous 737 MAX crashes. Forkner could incur up to 100 years in prison if he is found guilty on all counts.

“His ruthless choice to deceive the FAA hampered the agency’s ability to protect the flying public and left pilots in an embarrassment, lacking information on some of the 737 MAX’s flight controls.”Chad Meacham, acting U.S. attorney for the North Texas District, said in a statement. This is the first time that an individual has faced accident-related charges. Avocado de Forkner’s David Gerger disputes and said the former Boeing chief technical pilot should not have been charged with fraud by U.S. prosecutors and is not responsible for the two fatal 737 MAX crashes. “If the government takes this case to justice, the truth will show that Mark did not cause this tragedy, he did not lie and he should not be charged”Gerger said in a statement.





In 2015, Boeing and Forkner told the FAA that MCAS would only activate when the 737 MAX was moving at certain high speeds. But a year later, Forkner discovered that the system could be triggered at slower, more common speeds. Upon discovery, Forkner told a colleague in a message included in the indictment he had “Lied to regulators (without knowing it)”. Forkner did not share the findings with the FAA and repeatedly recommended that the mention of the system be removed from a future regulatory report. According to the indictment, any mention of the MCAS has been omitted from the material of pilot training, putting lives at risk and defrauding customers of Boeing’s commercial airlines. The surprise activation of MCAS – in addition to other issues such as lack of training – was later implicated in the 737 MAX crashes in 2018 in Indonesia, which killed 189 people, and in 2019 in Ethiopia, during which the 157 people on board perished. The indictment also included an internal Boeing email suggesting Forkner felt pressure to get a required lower level pilot training, called “Level B”, for the 737 MAX, which would allow to save money to Boeing. Earlier this year, Boeing agreed with the Justice Department to pay a $ 2.5 billion accident-related settlement.

