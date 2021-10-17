a candidate between life and death following an accident during a TV show

Drama in the United States. The “America’s Got Talent: extreme” talent competition, which takes place across the Atlantic, was interrupted following a serious accident on the set of the show. The American Jonathan Goodwin, who specializes in dangerous challenges for television, was close to death on Thursday, October 14 when he performed a stunt in this risky version of “Incredible Talent” in which Terry Crews, Simon Cowell, Nikki Bella and Travis Pastrana serve as jurors. The drama occurred during a rehearsal streak.

Jonathan Goodwin’s number was obviously extremely perilous since it was suspended by the leg, about twenty meters high. This specialist in escapes nicknamed “The Daredevil” then had to extract himself from a straitjacket, avoid two cars brought into collision, and drop onto an air mattress. Unfortunately, the vehicles took the 41-year-old stuntman who had no time to extricate himself as a sandwitch. “The impact also caused the two cars to explode leaving flames “, related a source present during the drama.





The Welshman who participated in “Britain’s got talent” in 2019 and America’s Got Talent “in 2020 was immediately hospitalized urgently, in a trauma unit.”Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family as we await further information on his condition.“, a representative of the program told” Variety. “The condition of the stuntman remains uncertain at this time.

The editor