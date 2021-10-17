a coupe that loves the red zone, from € 5,000

At Toyota, we know the coupés. The brand has earned a pretty good reputation by providing a magnificent 2000 GT to James Bond, admittedly transformed into a convertible for the occasion because Sean Connery was struggling to fit into the coupe. To this exceptional and expensive car, Toyota gave birth to the Celica in 1970. Technically much simpler, infinitely less expensive but all the same attractive thanks to its powerful engines and its appearance of a small Mustang, it was a great success: enough to encourage the manufacturer to create a line, the last avatar of which will be the T23, which appeared in 1999.







This one sports a pure line but very lively and dynamic, the opposite of the bio-design in vogue shortly before. Its goal is to attract a young American clientele, hence, perhaps the choice to import in France a single version of 143 ch, relatively affordable. But in the global range is a very attractive block, the 2ZZ-GE, developed with Yamaha. A code that Lotus enthusiasts know well since it will equip the Elise Series 2.

This engine arrived in the French range at the end of 2000 in the TS version: better late than never. Because this 1.8 l develops the tidy power of 192 hp, a ratio of nearly 107 hp / l, exceptional for an atmospheric at the time. To achieve this, it operates its 16 valves by a variable distribution VVTL-i, and is also equipped with forged connecting rods.

At 179,076 F (current € 35,200 according to INSEE), the Celica TS costs as much as an equally swift Mercedes-Benz C Sport 200K, but its equipment is much more complete: air conditioning, sound system, and alloy rims are series, while these elements increase the German bill by nearly 20,000 F. On the other hand, leather and sunroof are optional on the Japanese, and the GPS remains unavailable, while it can be obtained on the 143 ch.







The Celica TS also stands out with its rear spoiler and performance, of course. It peaks at 225 km / h, and goes from 0 to 100 km / h in 7.2 s according to the manufacturer, enviable times in 2001. From the point of view of the connections to the ground, the Toyota is distinguished by its rear suspension at double triangulation, rather evolved.

During her career, she will even acquire an ESP, but this will be her greatest development, occurring during the slight restyling of 2002, before her retirement in April 2006: 62,252 units were sold in Europe, or an honorable score for a car of this category. With it disappears the line of Celica. An appellation that nevertheless sounds better than GR86 …







How much does it cost ?

Little known, the Celica TS is very affordable. A decent copy of more than 200,000 km can be found from 5,000 €. For € 10,000, you can find a car of around 100,000 km in excellent condition.







Which version to choose?

Easy, there is only one. People over 1.80 m will avoid units fitted with the optional sunroof, as it compromises headroom.







Collector’s versions

As often, these are the ones in perfect original condition and with low mileage (less than 80,000 km). Suffice to say that there is virtually no more!











What to watch out for?

When it comes to reliability, Toyota enjoys a solid reputation. Which doesn’t mean that his models never run into trouble. For example, the Celica TS engine shows a certain appetite for oil, so the level should be checked regularly. The slightest lack of lubricant damages the crankshaft quite quickly, especially at the start of the career, the oil pump was sometimes defective. Normally, all this was solved after sales, the Celica being guaranteed for 3 years. In addition, the flowmeter often clogs up, which is not serious since it can be cleaned.

In the passenger compartment, there are a few cases of inadvertent lighting of lights, easy to eradicate, while the bodywork can reveal a small sensitivity to corrosion: not abnormal for a car totaling 20 years. Overall, a well-maintained Celica TS will be very enduring, especially its chain distribution not knowing any particular fault makes life easier.







Driving

If the Celica line does not lack personality, its cockpit turns out to be quite ordinary. Modern for its time, in particular with a dashboard with a mixed analog / digital display, it uses materials without character. That said, the assembly does not suffer criticism. The model I tested was fitted with the sunroof, which really bothered me: where to put my head?

As soon as you drive, you are pleasantly surprised by the rather forgiving suspension. In addition, the controls are soft, you think you are in a cushy car, especially since if it is soft, the engine lacks tone. Skeptical, I go chasing RPMs, and up to 5,500, not much is happening. Would this copy have a problem?







No, because very quickly the engine wakes up, and suddenly, manifests a punch as unsuspected as it is surprising. Up to 8,200 rev / min, it administers a thrust of the most enjoyable, in a sound certainly invasive but very pleasant. To help him stay in his pleasure zone, we have excellent gearbox control, fast and precise, as well as a properly tightened gearing. Imperative given the lack of torque!

Clearly, you have to constantly be on the attack to have fun, which the chassis accepts with good will. The trains are precise, the damping efficient, the steering wheel communicative, the grip abundant, in short, the behavior is excellent. That said, we would have liked that, as on a Honda S2000, the engine climbs up to 9,000 rpm, just to prolong its delight. As for consumption, it remains reasonable in current use, being confined under 9 l / 100 km.

The youngtimer alternative

Toyota Celica 5 (1989-1994)







Appearing in late 1989, the 5th generation Celica, or T18, is perhaps the most spectacular. We love it or hate it, but its bio-design body to the end of the tires marks the spirits. Under the hood, it is equipped with a very modern engine, a 2.0 l 16 valves developing 160 hp. She will also be known for her successful career in the WRC where she will steal the world championship from the legendary Lancia Delta Integrale in 1993 (Juha Kankkunen wins the timpani at his wheel), and will win another title in 1994, Didier Auriol obtaining it. pilots side.

To get to the level of the Italian, it had to be equipped with a turbo and an all-wheel drive, elements that are found in concession in the GT-Four version with the engine developing 204 hp. This striking Celica disappeared in 1994. From € 4,000.

Toyota Celica TS (2002), technical sheet







Engine: 4-cylinder in-line, 1796 cc

Power supply: injection

Suspension: McPherson struts, coil springs, anti-roll bar (AV); double wishbones, coil springs, anti-roll bar (AR)

Transmission: 6 manual gearbox, traction

Power: 192 hp at 7,800 rpm

Torque: 180 Nm at 6,800 rpm

Weight: 1180 kg

Maximum speed: 225 km / h (manufacturer data)

0 to 100 km / h: 7.2 seconds (manufacturer data)

