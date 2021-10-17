a famous actor comes to his rescue

Capucine Anav caused a real uproar after his unfortunate remarks on the work of Molière. The latter can fortunately count on the support of a great specialist of the French playwright: Francis Huster! Invited on the airwaves of RFM by Bernard Montiel, the actor indeed came to the rescue of the young woman by saluting the correctness of his judgment.

Capucine Anav is currently performing on stage at the Edgar Theater in the play Le Switch alongside Emmanuelle Boidron and Alexandre Pesle. Recently invited to the TV Mag set, the latter had the misfortune to confess her boredom reading Molière’s plays: “For me, the theater was boring before! When I was in high school, it was Molière, all that… So I admire, Molière, I’m a fan of his career, but how boring it is! And I’m happy to show that today, you can go to the theater to have a laugh, have a good time, get away from it all and that it’s not just Molière ”she lost her temper. It did not take more to bubble the Internet, who were quick to make fun of her. Strong in mouth, the young actress however wanted to set the record straight in the face of the outraged reactions: “You just had to understand that it can be ‘boring’ for those like me who did not naturally have access, in their education, to this kind of works which require either a certain learning or an innate passion, or an affirmed will to appreciate them in an appropriate way ”she wrote on Twitter in order to appease the sorrowful spirits.





Francis Huster supports Capucine Anav

This Sunday, October 17 on RFM, Bernard Montiel therefore received Francis Huster on the set of Une hour avec. The host obviously did not hesitate to discuss the controversy with his guest, who however refrained from criticizing the young woman: “It’s great what she (…)

