A few days after their wedding, Cindy and Sébastien Van der Auwera (Large families, life in XXL) share photos of their honeymoon

In recent days, Cindy and Sébastien (large families, life in XXL) have married in Malta for their honeymoon. A stay that they shared with their followers on Instagram.
This is called a whole family. For several months now, TF1 has been broadcasting Large families, life in XXL. As its name suggests, the show aims to follow large families in their daily lives. 13 tribes are currently being followed by front page cameras and the Van der Auwera are breaking records. Indeed, with 11 children, Cindy and Sébastien are at the head of the largest family in the program. If daily life is not easy, both parents are filled with happiness after an ordeal that could have weakened the serenity of the family clan. While a twelfth child was on the way, Cindy lost the baby after a few weeks of pregnancy. “It’s hard to lose a child, it’s very hard. We say to ourselves: ‘What did I do …’, ‘I did things badly’. We put the blame on ourselves. But no, that’s not what you have to say to yourself. Maybe it was not the day, the place … It was not the time “, she revealed, very moved in front of the camera.
An idyllic honeymoon
But this ordeal strengthened the bonds between Cindy and Sébastien and the two lovebirds, after 22 years of living together, decided to get married. Thus, on Instagram, the young woman shared with her subscribers the preparations for the ceremony as well as the wedding which took place on August 21. Some images of this special day were even broadcast on TF1. In recent days, Cindy and Sébastien have shared on their social networks their honeymoon in Malta. Still enjoying the Mediterranean heat, the lovers have published several photos of their happiness.
Memories in my head
“It feels good to be able to land from time to time but not too much because we are not used to leaving our kitties …. not a day has gone by without having regular news from them .. .. We miss them too much. We love them so much. Next time we will come back with them for sure, we came as scouts 😜 “they wrote while sharing a photo of themselves sunbathing in the capital Valletta or by the turquoise waters of the Blue Lagoon. This Friday, October 15, their honeymoon was coming to an end as they wrote: “We had a wonderful stay … memories in our heads. A place we did not know. Unforgettable experiences … Thank you from the bottom of my heart to my little sister my princesses … my loving family quite simply for this wonderful stay. “