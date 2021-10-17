a huge revelation falls after Neymar’s statements!

Zapping Goal! Football club PSG: the figures of Georginio Wijnaldum’s career

“I think it will be my last World Cup. I don’t know if I would still have enough spiritual strength to continue playing football. I will do whatever we can to win in 2022.”, Neymar said in the documentary Neymar & The Line Of Kings on DAZN, suggesting that the Brazilian star was brooding.

But as revealed by a close friend of the Neymar clan, Isabela Pagliari, at the microphone of Europe 1, these statements by the star of Paris Saint-Germain go back to last April. “The documentary was shot in April. Neymar had not extended and Lionel Messi was not there. You have to put yourself back in the context of 6 months ago. He was coming out of two bad performances against Rennes and Colombia. “

🗣️ @isabelapagliari on the statements of #Neymar : “The documentary was shot in April. It had not extended and #Messi was not there. We have to look at the context of 6 months ago. There, he came out of 2 bad performances against Rennes and Colombia! ”

– Europe 1 Sport (@ Europe1Sport1) October 16, 2021