a month to the rhythm of lava flows

For the past month, the inhabitants of the Spanish island of La Palma have been living to the rhythm of the eruption of Cumbre Vieja. 1,400 buildings were destroyed, and 7,000 people evacuated from this territory of the Canary Islands archipelago. According to scientific experts, the lava flows will continue to exist.

Already 29 days and nights that Cumbre Vieja spits out its fury daily in La Palma, in the Canaries (Spain), without showing any sign of slowing down. The security perimeter is increasingly wide, and 7,000 victims have been forced to relocate.





At least 65 companies have been swallowed up. The volcano paralyzes economic activity and puts hundreds of people on technical unemployment. José Martin, whose construction company is trapped in the lava, now spends his days as a volunteer at the disaster relief center. “There is no more work in the area of ​​the volcano. (…) Everything is at a standstill, we don’t know what to do, we are overwhelmed”, he confides.

The eruption is monitored hour by hour by drones from firefighters and scientists, who have become the eyes of a population on the alert. “We are seeing the complete disappearance of companies that were the economic engines of the sector. (…) If we started to think with our hearts, we could not continue”, admits José Baretto, of the company Drones Ticom Solutions.

Some 100 hectares of banana plantations, the economic gold of the island, have been swallowed up by the layer of lava, when they are not suffocated by the ash. Between 40% and 50% of production would be lost. The scientists installed in front of the volcano are powerless. “Since the first day, we have been asked when it will stop. (…) If we knew, we would turn it off”, says Carmen Lopez, geologist at the National Geological Institute.